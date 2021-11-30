Proud of Parag Agrawal and hope to produce more such achievers: IIT-B

New Twitter CEO a hardworking genius who topped his department, says professor

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, alma mater of new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter Parag Agrawal, on Tuesday said the institute is not only proud of him for achieving the success but it also hopes to produce more such achievers in near future. The professors remember Mr. Agrawal as a hardworking genius who topped his department.

“The significance of a university is often judged by the collective achievements of its alumni and the glory that they bring to their alma mater. Parag Agrawal is one such alumnus that IIT-B is proud of. The education and the ambiance that IIT-B provided to Parag, not too long ago, helped in bringing out the best in him. Building on top of it with hard work and dedication, Parag has reached the top. Our congratulations to him and we hope that IIT-B can continue to produce such achievers,” said Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT-B.

Topper-like material

Mr. Agrawal obtained his B.Tech degree from the Computer Science and Engineering Department in 2005. “He graduated from my department in 2005. I distinctly remember him as being the topper of the department. He was a typical topper-like material. Extremely organised, very well-behaved. He had all the qualities in him to excel in academics in IIT Bombay. We get toppers from all over India into our department and to top within that itself requires special calibre and Parag definitely had it,” said Prof. Supratim Biswas.

“I remember him as a student of my department, bright and focused. There is no wonder that at such a young age he has earned this distinction. The institute honoured him with young alumnus award a few years back. I am very happy that he has reached such a position so early in his life,” he said.