Top news of the day: Farmers allowed to enter Delhi for peaceful protest; Supreme Court bats for liberty as it extends bail to Arnab Goswami, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

After braving water cannons and clashing with security personnel, thousands of farmers started entering the national capital from the Tikri border after the Delhi Police granted them permission to hold peaceful protest at the city’s Burari ground.

Common citizens without the means or resources to move the High Courts or the Supreme Court were languishing in jails as undertrials, the Supreme Court reminded. “Deprivation of liberty even for a single day is one day too many,” a Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra declared in a 55-page order.

The economy had shrunk by an unprecedented 23.9% in the first quarter of this fiscal due to the coronavirus pandemic and resultant lockdowns.

The latest ceasefire violations came just a day after a Junior Commissioned Officer was killed in Pakistan’s firing in Poonch.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh account for 70% of the active cases currently.

“A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea ditched at about 1700 hrs on November 26. One pilot has been recovered and search by air and surface units is in progress for the second pilot,” the Navy said.

Perarivalan was first granted parole from November 9 to November 23 by the Madras High Court on medical grounds, which was extended by the top court till November 27.

“My mother is not being allowed to see the family of party leader Waheed Parra in south Kashmir’s Pulwama,” Iltija Mufti said. Mr. Parra was arrested two days ago by the National Investigation Agency in a militancy-related case.

Despite quitting the post of Minister and seeking withdrawal of security, Mr. Adhikari remains an MLA and has so far not resigned from the Trinamool Congress.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, addressing a Distinguished Lecture hosted by the Asian Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs (AIDIA), a Kathmandu-based non-partisan foreign policy think-tank, said that India is on the cusp of the availability of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

The payments were made in compliance of a government payback scheme introduced on October 23 to waive the difference in the compound interest and simple interest charged between March 1 and August 31 (moratorium period) for eight categories of loans worth up to ₹2 crore.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), promoters of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has entered into a deal with Hyderabad-based Hetero Biopharma, to manufacture over 100 million doses annually.

India’s tour of Australia | Poor bowling costs India opening ODI despite valiant Hardik show

A high percentage of dot balls (148) in the Indian innings also showed how only one team dominated the proceedings.