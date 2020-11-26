National

Junior Commissioned Officer killed in Pakistan firing in Poonch

Smoke rises in a shell blast fired by Pakistan across the LoC in Poonch sector in J&K. Image for representational purpose only. Photo: Special Arrangement  

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed and a civilian was injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Pir Panjal valley’s Poonch district on Thursday afternoon.

An official said Pakistan resorted to firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) from 1:30 p.m. in Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch. A JCO and a civilian were injured. “However, the JCO succumbed to his injuries,” the official said.

The Army said it was giving a fitting response to the violations.

