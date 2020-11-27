Coronavirus | Some States, and Delhi, continue to have highest active COVID-19 caseload: Health Ministry

Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh account for 70% of the active cases currently

Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh continue to have the highest load of active COVID-19 cases, and account for 70% of the active cases in the country currently, said data released by the Health Ministry on Friday.

“Maharashtra leads the tally with 87,014 total active COVID cases Kerala has recorded 64,615 active cases, while Delhi follows with 38,734 total active cases. As for the change in active cases in the last 24 hours Maharashtra recorded the maximum positive change with addition of 1,526 cases whereas Chhattisgarh recorded maximum negative change with a decrease of 719 active cases. The active caseload of India stands at 4,55,555 currently. Present contribution of active caseload to India’s total positive cases is 4.89%,” said the Ministry.

Also read | Court terms COVID-19 figures in Delhi alarming

It added that 75.2% of the 492 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Delhi with 91 deaths reported the maximum new fatalities, Maharashtra saw a fatality count of 65, followed by West Bengal with 52 deaths. 83.8% of the total deaths are concentrated in 10 States/UT — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra contributes maximum (34.49%) to the total deaths with 46,813 deaths till now, as per Ministry data.

India has reported 43,082 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and of these, 76.93% is contributed by ten States/UTs. “Maharashtra leads the tally with 6,406 new COVID cases, Delhi has reported 5,475 new cases, while Kerala registered another 5,378 new cases in the last 24 hours,” said the Ministry.

It added that the total recovered cases in India has now crossed 87 lakh (87,18,517) and the national recovery rate stands at 93.65% currently. Also 39,379 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

“78.15% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,970 newly discharged cases. 4,937 people recovered in Delhi followed by 4,815 in Maharashtra,” the Ministry release said.