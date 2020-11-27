2 soldiers killed in Pak. firing in Rajouri

Two soldiers were killed in fresh ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pir Panjal valley’s Rajouri district on Friday.
“The Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the LoC in Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri on Friday. Two soldiers were injured in the firing and they died of their injuries later”, Jammu-based Army spokesman Lt. Col. Devender Anand said.
The Army responded immediately to the enemy fire, he added.
The deceased jawans were identified as Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh.
“They were brave, highly motivated and sincere soldiers. The nation will always remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty”, the Army said.
The latest ceasefire violations came just a day after a Junior Commissioned Officer was killed in Pakistan’s firing in Poonch, located adjacent to Rajouri district on Thursday.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath