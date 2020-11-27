National

2 soldiers killed in Pak. firing in Rajouri

This image made out of Google Maps locates the Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.  

 

Two soldiers were killed in fresh ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pir Panjal valley’s Rajouri district on Friday.

“The Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the LoC in Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri on Friday. Two soldiers were injured in the firing and they died of their injuries later”, Jammu-based Army spokesman Lt. Col. Devender Anand said.

The Army responded immediately to the enemy fire, he added.

The deceased jawans were identified as Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh.

“They were brave, highly motivated and sincere soldiers. The nation will always remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty”, the Army said.

The latest ceasefire violations came just a day after a Junior Commissioned Officer was killed in Pakistan’s firing in Poonch, located adjacent to Rajouri district on Thursday.

