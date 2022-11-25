November 25, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST

Gujarat Assembly elections | BJP established peace in Gujarat after perpetrators of violence were ‘taught a lesson’ in 2002: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that anti-social elements earlier indulged in violence in Gujarat as the Congress supported them, but after the perpetrators were “taught a lesson” in 2002 they stopped such activities and the BJP established “permanent peace” in the State. Parts of Gujarat witnessed large-scale violence in 2002 following the train burning incident at Godhra railway station in February that year. Mr. Shah claimed that Gujarat witnessed riots in 2002 because perpetrators became habitual of indulging in violence due to the prolonged support they received from the Congress.

Supreme Court dismisses NIA appeal against Anand Teltumbde’s bail

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a National Investigation Agency (NIA) appeal against a decision of the Bombay High Court to grant bail to academician Anand Teltumbde in the Bhima Koregaon case. “We will not interfere,” a Bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said shortly after a hearing which continued through the lunch break. Mr. Teltumbde is scheduled to be released from prison later in the day. The High Court had on November 18 given the NIA a week’s time to contest its bail order in the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court seeks government response on including same-sex marriage under Special Marriage Act

The Supreme Court sought the government’s response to pleas to allow solemnisation of same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act. A Bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli agreed to hear partners Supriya Chakraborty and Abhay Dang, who said the non-recognition of same sex marriage amounted to discrimination that struck at the root of dignity and self-fulfillment of LGBTQ+ couples. A separate petition was also filed by Parth Phiroze Mehrotra and Uday Raj Anand. The Bench issued separate notices to the Union of India and the Attorney General of India and listed the case for hearing after four weeks.

Government convenes all-party meeting on December 6 ahead of Parliament’s winter session

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has sent out invitations to the floor leaders of political parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the meeting. “It is my pleasure to invite you for a meeting of floor leaders of political parties in Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha to discuss legislative business and important issues likely to be taken up in the ensuing winter session of Parliament,” the invite read.

Lachit Borphukan’s bravery underlines the identity of Assam: PM Modi

Talking about the valour of Lachit Borphukan, PM Narendra Modi said, “Our ancestors stood up to the tribulations of foreign invaders, there was always someone who stood up to resist attempts at subjugation from foreign invaders. Lachit Borphukan is one such legend.” Assam government has organised a three-day event in the National capital to coincide with the Lachit Divas. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the event on November 23.

No shortage of petrol, diesel in Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said there is no shortage of petrol and diesel in the State. He also requested the citizens to not resort to panic buying of any essential commodities. He said his government has initiated necessary action to ensure no shortage of stock and supply. The apex body of petroleum workers in Assam said it has stopped transportation of fuel to the neighbouring State. Hundreds of vehicles were seen waiting at the petrol pumps as people scrambled to fill up tanks fearing shortage since Thursday afternoon. The queues of vehicles led to traffic snarls in the State capital Shillong and in other parts.

Maharashtra political parties condemn Karnataka CM Bommai’s claims on border villages

Tension is escalating between Maharashtra and Karnataka governments over territorial claims on certain villages as leaders of both States vehemently raised their voices to secure the contentious areas. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that no villages in the State would go to Karnataka. “Our government will fight strongly in the Supreme Court to get Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka, including Belgaum, Karwar and Nipani,” he said. Earlier this week, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had claimed that 40 villages in Jat Taluka of Sangli district in Maharashtra had passed a resolution in the past to merge with Karnataka.

Beijing on edge as city adds new quarantine centres

Residents of some parts of China’s capital were emptying supermarket shelves and overwhelming delivery apps on November 25 as the city government ordered faster construction of COVID-19 quarantine centers and field hospitals. Uncertainty and scattered, unconfirmed reports of lockdowns in at least some Beijing districts have fueled demand for food and other supplies, something not seen in the city for months.

NATO vows to aid Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’

NATO is determined to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia for “as long as it takes” and will help the war-wracked country transform its armed forces into a modern army up to Western standards, the alliance’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg vowed. He urged countries that want to, either individually or in groups, to keep providing air defense systems and other weapons to Ukraine. NATO as an organisation does not supply weapons.

Centre releases ₹17,000 crore GST compensation to States; total ₹1.15 lakh crore released this fiscal

The Centre released ₹17,000 crore to States towards balance GST compensation, taking the total amount released so far this fiscal to over ₹1.15 lakh crore, the Finance Ministry said. “With this release, the Centre has released, in advance, the entire amount of Cess estimated to be collected this year till March-end available for payment of compensation to States,” the Ministry said in a statement. The total amount of compensation released to the States/UTs so far, including the aforesaid amount, during the year 2022-23 is ₹1,15,662 crore, the ministry said.

India, UAE central banks discuss rupee, dirham trade

The Central banks of India and UAE are discussing a concept paper on promoting bilateral trade in rupee and dirham with a view to reduce transaction cost, a top official said. India’s Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir said that the concept paper for trade in local currencies was shared by India. The Central banks of both the countries will discuss the standard operating procedures and modalities, he said. The objective of the exercise is to reduce the cost of transactions, he added.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Last-gasp double keeps Iran in knockout contention after Wales thriller

Iran scored twice in the final moments of stoppage time to keep alive their hopes of reaching the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stages for the first time with a thrilling last-gasp victory over a stunned 10-man Wales. Wales, who had keeper Wayne Hennessey sent off late in the match, looked to have survived the Iranian onslaught in their Group B encounter at Al Rayyan’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, before substitute Rouzbeh Cheshmi found the net and Ramin Rezaeian sealed the win with seconds left.

Iran regime supporters confront protesters at World Cup game

Iran’s political turmoil cast a shadow also over Iran’s second match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, with pro-government fans harassing anti-government fans outside the stadium in Qatar. Some Iran fans confiscated Persian pre-revolutionary Iranian flags from supporters entering the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and shouted insults at those wearing shirts with the slogan of the country’s protest movement, “Woman, Life, Freedom.” Small mobs of men angrily chanted “The Islamic Republic of Iran” at women giving interviews about the protests to foreign media outside the stadium.