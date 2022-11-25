Govt convenes all-party meeting on December 6 ahead of Parliament's winter session

November 25, 2022 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The government has convened an all-party meeting on December 6 to discuss the legislative business and important issues likely to be taken up during the winter session of Parliament.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has sent out invitations to the floor leaders of political parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the meeting.

"It is my pleasure to invite you for a meeting of floor leaders of political parties in Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha to discuss legislative business and important issues likely to be taken up in the ensuing winter session of Parliament," the invite read.

"I would also like to seek your cooperation to ensure smooth functioning of both Houses. The meeting shall be held on Tuesday the 6th December, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. in Parliament Library Building, Parliament House, New Delhi," it said.

The winter session of Parliament will commence from December 7 and continue till December 29 having 17 sittings spread over 23 days.