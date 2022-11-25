FIFA World Cup 2022 | Wales and Iran goalless at break after Gholizadeh strike disallowed

November 25, 2022 04:57 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - AL RAYYAN (QATAR)

Wales and Iran were goalless at the end of the first half of their FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Friday, after Iran forward Ali Gholizadeh's strike was ruled out for offside.

Gholizadeh thought he had given Iran an early lead after linking up brilliantly with Sardar Azmoun, but VAR ruled it out. Earlier, Wales striker Kieffer Moore had a shot from close range saved by Iran keeper Seyed Hossein Hosseini.

Teams:

Wales: Wayne Hennessey, Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Kieffer Moore.

Iran: Seyed Hossein Hosseini, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Ali Gholizadeh, Majid Hosseini, Sardar Azmoun, Ahmad Nourollahi, Ramin Rezaeian