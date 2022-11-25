  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre releases ₹17,000 crore GST compensation to States; total ₹1.15 lakh crore released this fiscal

The total amount of compensation released to the States/UTs so far, including the aforesaid amount, during the year 2022-23 is ₹1,15,662 crore, the Finance Ministry said

November 25, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central government has released ₹17,000 crore to States towards balance GST compensation, taking the total amount released so far this fiscal to over ₹1.15 lakh crore, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

"With this release, the Centre has released, in advance, the entire amount of Cess estimated to be collected this year till March-end available for payment of compensation to States," the Ministry said in a statement.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced in the country with effect from July 1, 2017, and States were assured of compensation for the loss of any revenue arising on account of the implementation of GST for a period of five years.

For providing compensation to States, a cess is levied on certain goods and the amount of cess collected is credited to the compensation fund.

The Central government released an amount of ₹17,000 crore to States/UTs on November 24, 2022, towards the balance GST compensation for the period April to June 2022.

ALSO READ
The status of GST compensation dues

The total amount of compensation released to the States/UTs so far, including the aforesaid amount, during the year 2022-23 is ₹1,15,662 crore, the statement added.

"This is despite the fact that total Cess collection till October 2022 is only ₹72,147 crore and the balance of ₹43,515 crore is being released by the Centre from its own resources," the Ministry said.

This decision was taken to assist the States in managing their resources and ensuring that their programmes, especially the expenditure on capital are carried out successfully during the financial year, it added.

Related Topics

taxes and duties / state budget and tax

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.