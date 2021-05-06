Top news of the day: Supreme Court wants formula on oxygen issue ahead of third wave; Central team arrives in West Bengal to take stock of post-poll violence, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Coronavirus | Supreme Court wants formula on oxygen issue ahead of third wave

The court draws government’s attention to reports that children may be affected in next wave.

“In April two major strains – B.1.617 (double mutant) and B.1 – were identified in the positive samples collected from A.P., Karnataka and Telangana. They are very infectious and were also spreading in the younger age groups apart from the adults,” it stated.

The development comes a day after Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the State for the third consecutive term.

“Within 24 hours of the swearing-in of the new government, a Central team came to the State. The BJP should accept the mandate of people,” she said at a press conference at the State Secretariat.

Real-time reportage of court proceedings, including the oral exchanges in courtrooms between judges and lawyers, is part of the right to freedom of speech, the Supreme Court has held.

The online system would allow pan-India validity of certificates, Centre says. However, activists have said the decision was an ‘eyewash’ as the onus was on the States and hospitals to upload the certificates on the portal, which has been a slow process.

While veteran leader Duraimurugan is designated number two in the Cabinet with the Water Resources portfolio, former Chennai Mayor Ma. Subramaniam is the new Minister for Medical and Family Welfare and will handle the Health Department in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Madurai Central MLA Palanivel Thiagarajan will hold the Finance portfolio. | Full list of Ministers

Ajit Singh, who passed away on Thursday in a hospital in Gurugram of COVID-19 complications, was one of the first IITians to enter politics.

“No means no — the simplest of sentences has become the most difficult for some men to understand,” was the observation made by Himachal Pradesh High Court as it rejected a bail plea of a rape accused.

A three-member Bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, on May 5 resumed hearing of the petition by Pakistan’s Ministry of Law and Justice seeking appointment of a lawyer for Mr. Jadhav.

“I just didn’t know I was pregnant, and then this guy just came out of nowhere,” Mounga said during a video interview with Hawaii Pacific Health.

Coronavirus | Putin supports Russia waiving patents on its vaccine

“We are hearing from Europe an idea that, in my opinion, deserves attention — namely, to remove patent protections from vaccines against Covid-19 altogether,” Mr. Putin said during a televised meeting, adding that “Russia would of course support such an approach”.

With the release of the second instalment, a total amount of ₹19,742 crore has been released in the first two months of the current financial year as Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the States, the Ministry said in a statement.

The California-based messaging app ran a series of multi-variate ads on Instagram by giving examples of how the world’s largest social network collects and accesses user data through targeted advertisements.

The petitioner told the court that the IPL has only been suspended and not cancelled, and sought for the petition to be kept pending.