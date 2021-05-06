Top news of the day: Supreme Court wants formula on oxygen issue ahead of third wave; Central team arrives in West Bengal to take stock of post-poll violence, and more

Coronavirus | Supreme Court wants formula on oxygen issue ahead of third wave
The court draws government’s attention to reports that children may be affected in next wave.
Coronavirus | N440K variant prevalence minimal now: A.P. Health Department
“In April two major strains – B.1.617 (double mutant) and B.1 – were identified in the positive samples collected from A.P., Karnataka and Telangana. They are very infectious and were also spreading in the younger age groups apart from the adults,” it stated.
Central team arrives in West Bengal to take stock of post-poll violence
The development comes a day after Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the State for the third consecutive term.
Central team’s arrival soon after government formation irks Mamata
“Within 24 hours of the swearing-in of the new government, a Central team came to the State. The BJP should accept the mandate of people,” she said at a press conference at the State Secretariat.
Supreme Court declines ECI plea to restrain media from reporting critical remarks by Madras High Court
Real-time reportage of court proceedings, including the oral exchanges in courtrooms between judges and lawyers, is part of the right to freedom of speech, the Supreme Court has held.
Disability certificates to be issued online from June 1
The online system would allow pan-India validity of certificates, Centre says. However, activists have said the decision was an ‘eyewash’ as the onus was on the States and hospitals to upload the certificates on the portal, which has been a slow process.
Stalin to head 34-member Ministry
While veteran leader Duraimurugan is designated number two in the Cabinet with the Water Resources portfolio, former Chennai Mayor Ma. Subramaniam is the new Minister for Medical and Family Welfare and will handle the Health Department in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Madurai Central MLA Palanivel Thiagarajan will hold the Finance portfolio. | Full list of Ministers
Obituary | Ajit Singh, an engineer-turned-politician who drew strength from rural Uttar Pradesh
Ajit Singh, who passed away on Thursday in a hospital in Gurugram of COVID-19 complications, was one of the first IITians to enter politics.
Himachal Pradesh HC refuses bail for rape accused, says some men fail to understand when a girl says ‘no’
“No means no — the simplest of sentences has become the most difficult for some men to understand,” was the observation made by Himachal Pradesh High Court as it rejected a bail plea of a rape accused.
Pakistan court asks India to cooperate in Kulbhushan Jadhav case
A three-member Bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, on May 5 resumed hearing of the petition by Pakistan’s Ministry of Law and Justice seeking appointment of a lawyer for Mr. Jadhav.
Mom who gave birth on flight didn’t know she was pregnant
“I just didn’t know I was pregnant, and then this guy just came out of nowhere,” Mounga said during a video interview with Hawaii Pacific Health.
Coronavirus | Putin supports Russia waiving patents on its vaccine
“We are hearing from Europe an idea that, in my opinion, deserves attention — namely, to remove patent protections from vaccines against Covid-19 altogether,” Mr. Putin said during a televised meeting, adding that “Russia would of course support such an approach”.
Finance Ministry releases ₹9,871 crore as revenue deficit grant to 17 States
With the release of the second instalment, a total amount of ₹19,742 crore has been released in the first two months of the current financial year as Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the States, the Ministry said in a statement.
Facebook bans Signal after highlighting Instagram’s ad-targeting practice
The California-based messaging app ran a series of multi-variate ads on Instagram by giving examples of how the world’s largest social network collects and accesses user data through targeted advertisements.
Bombay HC scraps plea seeking IPL matches to be cancelled, postponed
The petitioner told the court that the IPL has only been suspended and not cancelled, and sought for the petition to be kept pending.