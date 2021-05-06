Full list of Tamil Nadu Cabinet and Council of Ministers

A day ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of DMK chief M.K. Stalin and his Council of Ministers, the Tamil Nadu Governor has approved the recommendations regarding allocation of portfolios.
Here is the list of Tamil Nadu Cabinet and Council of Ministers
Tamil Nadu Cabinet and Council of Ministers:
Sl. No.
|Name
Designation
|Portfolios
1.
M.K. Stalin
|Chief Minister
|Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Other All India Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation, Welfare of Differently abled persons.
2.
Duraimurugan
|Minister for Water Resources
|Irrigation Projects including small Irrigation, Legislative Assembly, Governor and Ministry, Elections and Passports, Minerals and Mines.
3
|K.N. Nehru
Minister for Municipal Administration
|Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply.
4
|I. Periyasamy
|Minister for Co-operation
|Co-operation, Statistics and Ex-Servicemen Welfare
5
|K. Ponmudi
|Minister for Higher Education
|Higher Education including Technical Education, Electronics, Science and Technology
6
|E.V. Velu
|Minister for Public Works
|Public Works (Buildings, Highways and Minor Ports)
7
|M.R.K. Panneerselvam
|Minister for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare
|Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Agro Service Co-operatives, Horticulture, Sugarcane Excise, Sugarcane Development and Waste Land Development
8
|K.K.S.S.R Ramachandran
|Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management
|Revenue, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Disaster Management
9
|Thangam Thennarasu
|Minister for Industries
|Industries, Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, Archeology.
10
|S. Reghupathy
|Minister for Law
|Law, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption
11
|S. Muthusamy
|Minister for Housing and Urban Development
|Housing, Rural Housing, Town Planning projects and Housing Development, Accommodation Control, Town Planning, Urban Development and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.
12
|K.R. Periakaruppan
|Minister for Rural Development
|Rural Development, Panchayats and Panchayat Unions, Poverty Alleviation Programmes, Rural Indebtedness.
13
|T.M. Anbarasan
|Minister for Rural Industries
|Rural Industries including cottage industries, small Industries, Slum Clearance Board.
14
|M.P. Saminathan
|Minister for Information & Publicity
|Information & Publicity, Film Technology and Cinematograph Act, Newsprint Control, Stationery and Printing, Government Press.
15
|P. Geetha Jeevan
|Minister for Social Welfare & Women Empowerment
|Women and Children Welfare including Social Welfare, Orphanages and Correctional Administration, Integrated Child Development Scheme and Beggar Homes and Social Reforms & Nutritious Meal Programme
16
|Anitha R. Radhakrishnan
Minister for Fisheries – Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry
|Fisheries and Fisheries Development Corporation and Animal Husbandry
17
|S.R. Rajakannappan
|Minister for Transport
|Transport, Nationalised Transport and Motor Vehicles Act.
18
|K. Ramachandran
Minister for Forests
|Forests
19
|R. Sakkarapani
|Minister for Food and Civil Supplies
|Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Price Control
20
|V. Senthilbalaji
|Minister for Electricity, Prohibition & Excise
|Electricity, Non Conventional Energy Development, Prohibition and Excise, Molasses
21
|R. Gandhi
|Minister for Handlooms and Textiles
|Handlooms and Textiles, Khadi and Village Industries Board, Boodhan and Gramadhan.
22
|Ma. Subramanian
|Minister for Medical and Family Welfare
|Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare
23
|P. Moorthy
|Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration
|Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Act, Weights and Measures, Debt Relief including legislation on Money lending, Chits and Registration of Companies
24
|S.S. Sivasankar
|Minister for Backward Classes Welfare
|Backward Classes Welfare, Most Backward Classes Welfare and Denofied Communities Welfare
25
|P.K. Sekarbabu
|Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments
|Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments
26
|Palanivel Thiagarajan
|Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management
|Finance, Planning, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Pensions and Pension allowances.
27
|S.M. Nasar
|Minister for Milk & Dairy Development
|Milk and Diary Development
28
|Gingee K.S. Masthan
|Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare
|Minorities Welfare, Non Resident Tamils Welfare, Refugees & Evacuees and Wakf Board
29
|Thiru Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi
|Minister for School Education
|School Education
30
|Siva. V. Meyyanathan
|Minister for Environment - Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development
|Environment and Pollution Control, Youth Welfare and Sports Development
31
|C.V. Ganesan
|Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development
|Labour Welfare, Population, Employment and Training, Census, Urban and Rural Employment
32
|T. Mano Thangaraj
|Minister for Information Technology
|Information Technology
33
|M. Mathiventhan
|Minister for Tourism
|Tourism and Tourism Development Corporation
34
|N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj
|Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare
|Adi Dravidar Welfare, Hill Tribes and Bonded Labour Welfare.