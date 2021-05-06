Stalin to head 34-member Ministry

Duraimurugan is number 2, Ma Subramanian is Medical Minister, Palanivel Thiagarajan gets Finance

The DMK government under Chief Minister-designate M.K. Stalin to be sworn-in on May 7 would have 34 Ministers. While veteran leader Duraimurugan is designated number two in the Cabinet with Water Resources portfolio, former Chennai Mayor Ma. Subramaniam is the new Minister for Medical and Family Welfare and will handle Health Department in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madurai Central MLA Palanivel Thiagarajan will hold the finance portfolio.

Full list of Tamil Nadu Cabinet and Council of Ministers

Following a communication from Mr. Stalin, who sent a list of persons to be appointed as Ministers, Governor Banwarilal Purohit approved the recommendations made by the CM-Designate, an official release from the Raj Bhavan stated.

As the CM, Mr. Stalin would hold public, general administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Other All India Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation, Welfare of Differently abled persons.

DMK Tiruchi strongman K.N. Nehru would be the Minister for Municipal Administration. Senior DMK leader I. Periasamy would be the Minister for Co-operation

K. Ponmudi would handle the higher education portfolio and E.V.Velu would be the Minister for Public Works. M.R.K. Panneerselvam would hold agriculture and K.K.S.S.R Ramachandran would be the Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management. Thangam Thennarasu would be the Minister for Industries and S. Reghupathy has been allotted the law portfolio. S. Muthusamy would be the Minister for Housing and Urban Development and K.R. Periakaruppan would be the Minister for Rural Development.

T.M. Anbarasan would be Minister for Rural Industries and M.P. Saminathan would hold the Information & Publicity portfolio. P. Geetha Jeevan would be the Minister for Social Welfare and Anitha R. Radhakrishnan would hold the fisheries portfolio.

S.R. Rajakannappan would be the Transport Minister and K. Ramachandran would be the Minister for Forests. R. Sakkarapani has been allotted the food and civil supplies portfolio and V. Senthilbalaji would be the Minister for Electricity, Prohibition & Excise.

R. Gandhi would be the Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, P. Moorthy would be Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration and S.S.Sivasankar would be the Minister for Backward Classes Welfare. P.K. Sekar Babu would be the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and S.M. Nasar would be Minister for Milk & Dairy Development.

Gingee K.S.Masthan would be Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi would be Minister for School Education. Siva. V. Meyyanathan would handle environment portfolio. C.V. Ganesan would be Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development, T. Mano Thangaraj would be Minister for Information Technology and M. Mathiventhan would be Minister for Tourism. N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj would be Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare.