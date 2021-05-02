Top news of the day: DMK set to return to power after 10 years in TN; Trinamool thwarts BJP’s Bengal challenge; BJP retains power in Assam, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

A key pointer in the trends available so far is that the AIADMK continued as a force to be reckoned with despite the burden of a 10-year anti-incumbency. Various exit polls had predicted a landslide for the DMK and together with its allies, upto a maximum of 200 seats.

Birbhum: TMC supporters celebrate winning trend in the West Bengal state assembly elections at Bolpur in the Birbhum district of West Bengal, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_02_2021_000180B) | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal had elections in eight phases. The polling was held on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. All India Trinamool Congress & allies, Sanjukta Morcha comprising Congress and the Left, Bharatiya Janata Party & allies and other parties were in fray. Out of the 294 constituencies, elections were postponed in two seats due to the death of candidates.

The spate of defections of several heavyweights that triggered the fall of the Narayanasamy-led Government before completing term, is now scorching the electoral prospects of the Congress alliance with many former associates notching up crucial wins for the rival front as early results of the April 6 elections came in on Sunday. And in the zero-sum game that has benefited the NDA as a whole in its bid for power, the BJP appears to have gained the most as it is now assured of a conspicuous tally of legislators in the 15th Legislative Assembly, whichever way the results go from here on.

The ruling Left Democratic Front is all set to win a historic consecutive second term in the 2021 Assembly elections, leading in 87 of 140 seats. The United Democratic Front, contrary to expectations, is yet to improve significantly upon their 2016 performance. The National Democratic Alliance stands as a third front that could make inroads.

The three-phase Assam Assembly elections were held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. NDA, UPA, URF and others are in fray. The contest is expected to be between the BJP-led Mitrajot (group of friends) and the 10-party Mahajot or grand alliance headed by Congress while the regional front of Assam Jatiya Parishad and jailed activist Akhil Gogoi’s Raijor Dal is expected to spring a surprise in a few seats.

People in Kolkata were on Sunday borrowing from the words of revered filmmaker Satyajit Ray — who would have turned 100 on this day — to celebrate the stunning victory of Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal Assembly elections. By the evening, many of the city’s roads saw bike processions and people gathered on the streets, greeting each other with “Joy Bangla!”

BJP’s failure to breach fortress Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and drawing a blank in Kerala was only offset by its return to power in secure numbers in Assam and victory of the NDA in Puducherry. Challenges for the BJP are, however, both organisational and existential.

Election strategist Prashant Kishor, who had claimed back in December that the BJP will struggle to cross double digits in the West Bengal assembly polls or else he will quit, on Sunday announced he is “quitting this space”. He also came down hard on the Election Commission, accusing it of being an “extension of BJP”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed various measures to augment human resources for effective management of the COVID-19 situation and possible steps discussed include incentivising students and pass-outs of medical and nursing courses to join the pandemic duty, sources said.

Pakistan will reduce the number of international flights into and out of its airports by 80% to help curb rising COVID-19 cases, the government said on Saturday. The restrictions will come into effect on May 5 and will run to May 20, Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement, though it did not specify which flights or destinations would be affected by the measure.

Star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to get their mojo back when they face struggling Kolkata Knight Riders who need a complete overhaul for their IPL revival here on Monday. From leading the table with four wins on the trot, the Virat Kohli-led team has slipped to third spot at the halfway stage after suffering two defeats from their last three matches.

Former BCCI selector and Rajasthan captain Kishan Rungta died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Jaipur. He was 88. The veteran administrator tested positive for the virus last week and died on Saturday.