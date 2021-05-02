Kerala assembly elections 2021 results: Live updates

Today the state will get its results as votes will be counted to decide the fate of 957 candidates. Left Democratic Front, United Democratic Front, National Democratic Alliance and others are the major alliances are in fray.

Security has been beefed up in north Kerala in view of the counting. The number of counting halls has in fact gone up from 140 last time.

The votes will be counted in 633 counting halls across 114 centres, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said on Thursday. The counting of the postal ballots will start at 8 a.m., and the counting of votes polled in the electronic voting machines (EVM), at 8.30 a.m.

About 2.74 crore voters exercised their franchise on April 6 as Kerala went to polls where 69.95% turnout was recorded.

In Kerala, the BJP and the Congress promised to keep the Sabarimala shrine out of bounds for women of menstruating age citing tradition while the LDF quietened its stance fearing a Hindu backlash. A constituent of the LDF said ‘love jihad’ was a matter of concern. Read Editorial | Much is at stake for Left and Cong. in Kerala

Listen: Can the Left front beat a communal campaign to make history in Kerala | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Watch: What's in store for Kerala?