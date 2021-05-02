Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021 results: Live updates

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu were contested by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam, Makkal Needhi Maiam (all of which are part of the Secular Progressive Alliance, National Democratic Alliance, Makkalin Mudhal Kootani) and other parties.

Polling in 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu was held on April 6, 2021 that recorded 71.79% turnout.

After being out of power for 10 years, the DMK hopes to be back in the saddle in T.N. Meanwhile, there is a search for new alignments in both States. The fragmentation of Dravidian politics, following the passing of Jayalalithaa of the AIADMK and M. Karunanidhi of the DMK, has opened up possibilities. Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan and film-maker and Tamil nationalist Seeman also fancy their chances as they jostle for space in the changed scenario. Though the BJP is far from gaining a foothold in either State, its looming influence is evident in the resonance of religious appeals in the public sphere.

In Tamil Nadu, all exit polls are pointing at one direction — an emphatic comeback of the DMK bringing M.K. Stalin, heir of Karunanidhi in Chief Minister’s seat. Read more

“Do not crowd”

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday called upon partymen and cadres of alliance parties not to crowd near counting centres to celebrate the victory when the results of the Assembly election come out on Sunday.

In T.N., the DMK sought to give itself a makeover as a party not antithetical to customs and traditions. In the rivalry between the Dravidian camps in T.N., the Congress used to be the swing power. Whether it retains that role is to be seen. Read Editorial

In the assembly elections, a total of 5,68,580 more women voted than men in 2021, the widest increase in the history of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, according to the figures released by the Chief Electoral Officer. Of the total 4,57,76,311 people who voted, 2,31,71,736 were women, 2,26,03,156 were men, and 1,419 were others. Read more

Data

Take a look at our chart showing the turnout (in %) in the past 10 elections in Tamil Nadu, coloured according to winning coalition. Read more

Watch

A video on Tamil Nadu's first Assembly election held during a pandemic