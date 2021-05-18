Top news of the day: CPI(M) drops Shylaja, imbues next LDF cabinet with a crop of new faces; Delhi CM Kejriwal announces ₹50,000 ex-gratia to families of COVID-19 victims, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government will provide ₹50,000 as ex-gratia to every family that has lost a family member due to COVID-19. If the person who lost their life due to COVID-19 was the earning member of the family, then the government will provide ₹2,500 per month along with the ex-gratia amount to the family, the Chief Minister said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State committee on Tuesday dropped high-profile ministers, notably Health Minister K. K. Shylaja, from the next Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet. Instead, it nominated her as the party's whip in the next Assembly.

Supreme Court judge Justice B.R. Gavai, one of the two judges on the Vacation Bench scheduled to hear a plea by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh challenging the internal enquiries instituted against him, recused himself from hearing the case on Tuesday.

West Bengal Minister Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former party leader Sovan Chatterjee, who were arrested by the CBI in the Narada sting case, were admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on May 18 after they complained of uneasiness in a correctional home, officials said.

A Delhi Court on Tuesday refused to grant anticipatory bail to absconding Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler. Additional Sessions Judge Jadgish Kumar denied the relief to Sushil Kumar against whom a case of murder, abduction and criminal conspiracy has been registered.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the West Bengal government on a petition seeking a CBI or SIT (special investigation team) probe into the murder of two BJP activists in the violence after the victory of Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress in the Assembly elections.

China on Tuesday welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden’s announcement to share 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with other countries but termed as "despicable" his assertion that Beijing and Moscow are trying to influence the world with their jabs.

The Cyclone Tauktae has crossed into Saurashtra in Gujarat and slightly weakened into a 'very severe cyclonic storm,' on early Tuesday. This will mean windspeeds ranging from 115 kmph to 125 kmph reaching upto 140 kmph.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed trial court proceedings in the CBI’s INX Media corruption case involving Congress leader P. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram.

The State Bank of India sold electoral bonds worth ₹695.34 crore from April 1 to April 10, when the elections to the Assemblies of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal, Assam and Kerala were in full swing, according to a Right to Information reply by the bank.

Israel carried out a wave of airstrikes on what it said were militant targets in Gaza, leveling a six-story building in downtown Gaza City, and Palestinian militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel early Tuesday as the war entered a second week.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has recovered from COVID-19 and will be available for India's tour of England next month. Saha has reached his home in Kolkata after completing over a fortnight-long quarantine at a Delhi hotel. He was picked for the England-bound squad subject to fitness.

The bereaved Veda Krishnamurthy on Tuesday thanked the BCCI and its secretary Jay Shah for reaching out to her following the twin tragedies in her family, days after the board faced some sharp criticism from former Australian captain Lisa Sthalekar.