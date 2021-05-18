Delhi High Court stays trial in INX Media case

Judge seeks response from Chidambaram, other accused

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed trial court proceedings in the CBI’s INX Media corruption case involving Congress leader P. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait also sought response from Mr. Chidambaram and other accused in the case on the investigating agency’s plea challenging a March 5 order of the trial court directing supply of certain documents to the accused.

The case relates to a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the CBI on May 15, 2017, against alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance provided to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of ₹305 crore in 2007, when Mr. Chidambaram was the Finance Minister.

The Enforcement Directorate is also investigating the alleged offence of money laundering arising out of the FIR.