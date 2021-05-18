Cyclone Tauktae makes landfall in Gujarat, weakens into a 'very severe cyclonic storm’

According to IMD, it lies about 230 km south of Ahmedabad and by the end of day is expected to weaken into a ' deep depression.'

: The Cyclone Tauktae has crossed into Saurashtra in Gujarat and slightly weakened into a 'very severe cyclonic storm,' on early Tuesday.

This will mean windspeeds ranging from 115 kmph to 125 kmph reaching upto 140 kmph.

According to a morning update from the India Meteorological Department, it lies about 230 km south of Ahmedabad and by the end of day is expected to weaken into a ' deep depression.'

The Konkan coast, parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan are expected to see heavy rainfall and strong winds that are likely to damage plantations, standing crops thatched roof houses, power lines and roads.