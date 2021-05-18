National

Cyclone Tauktae makes landfall in Gujarat, weakens into a 'very severe cyclonic storm’

Trucks are stranded on a flooded highway near Diu on May 18, 2021, after Cyclone Tauktae blasted ashore in Gujarat on May 17 with fierce winds and drenching rains that turned streets into rivers, disrupting the country's response to its devastating Covid-19 outbreak.   | Photo Credit: AFP

: The Cyclone Tauktae has crossed into Saurashtra in Gujarat and slightly weakened into a 'very severe cyclonic storm,' on early Tuesday.

This will mean windspeeds ranging from 115 kmph to 125 kmph reaching upto 140 kmph.

According to a morning update from the India Meteorological Department, it lies about 230 km south of Ahmedabad and by the end of day is expected to weaken into a ' deep depression.'

The Konkan coast, parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan are expected to see heavy rainfall and strong winds that are likely to damage plantations, standing crops thatched roof houses, power lines and roads.

