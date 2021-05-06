Wrestler killed in fight at Chhatrasal Stadium

Olympian Sushil mentioned in FIR

A 24-year-old wrestler was killed after he was allegedly assaulted by other wrestlers inside Chhatrasal Stadium in the northern part of the national capital, police said on Wednesday.

A senior police officer confirmed that multiple Olympic medal winning wrestler Sushil Kumar has been mentioned in the FIR. An eyewitness claimed that Mr. Kumar was leading a group of attackers and fled from the spot. They are scanning CCTVs in the stadium to identify the attackers.

According to police, they received information regarding a fight followed by firing between wrestlers in the parking of Chhatrasal Stadium around 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday. A police team reached the location but it was informed that the injured persons have been rushed to BJRM hospital. Police found four cars at the spot and recovered a double-barrel gun.

A senior police officer said the injured have been identified as Sagar, a resident of Model Town, Sonu (37), a resident of MCD Colony, and Amit Kumar (27), a resident of Rohtak. Sagar succumbed to injuries during treatment on Wednesday morning, they added. In the FIR, it was alleged that Mr. Kumar and his accomplices assaulted the victims.

Property dispute

A police officer said that the incident took place over a property in the Model Town area. “It was not a case of trespassing. The accused took the victims inside the stadium where they assaulted them in the parking area. Mr. Kumar was present at the spot when the incident happened. However, police are verifying his role in the assault,” said the officer.

No one has been arrested so far, police said.