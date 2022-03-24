The major news headlines of the day and more.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greets Yogi Adityanath on his election as the leader of U.P. BJP Legislature Party at a meeting in Lucknow on March 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Yogi Adityanath to take oath as U.P. CM on March 25

Mr. Adityanath was on Thursday unanimously chosen the leader of the U.P. BJP Legislature Party in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mamata visits violence-hit Baktui village, orders arrest of Trinamool leader

The West Bengal Chief Minister met the families of those killed in the violence at Baktui village in Birbhum. She announced jobs for one person in a family and a monetary compensation of ₹5 lakh to the kin of those killed. She directed the police to ensure that villagers return to their home and given round the clock protection. Ms. Banerjee also asked the police to arrest Trinamool Congress block president, Rampurhat 1 Anarul Hossain for his involvement in the violence. “TMC block president Anarul will be arrested or he will surrender. The SDPO and the Inspector in charge did not act responsibly. I want strong action against them,“ she said.

Supreme Court fixes outer limit of 60 days for claims for COVID-19 deaths up to March 28

The States have to process the applications and make the actual payment of ₹50,000 for each death within 30 days of the date of receipt of a claim.

19% increase from previous year in TB patients’ notification in 2021: report

On the World Tuberculosis Day on Thursday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making India tuberculosis–free by 2025 and said this will be achieved by ensuring access to quality healthcare and advanced treatment.

India, China have stakes in seeing a stable Russia that is not isolated, says expert

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday for talks on Friday with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The visit takes place amid the unresolved crisis along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as well as the ongoing crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, both of which are expected to be discussed. Ahead of the visit, The Hindu spoke to Hu Shisheng, a leading Chinese expert on India-China relations and Director of the Institute for South Asian Studies at the China Institutes for Contemporary International Relations in Beijing.

Zelenskyy says Russia using phosphorus bombs in Ukraine

“This morning, by the way, phosphorus bombs were used. Russian phosphorus bombs. Adults were killed again and children were killed again,” Mr. Zelenskyy said during a video address to the NATO.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in surprise visit to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

This is the first major visit to Afghanistan from China since the return of the Taliban and the fall of Kabul in August 2021.

China Eastern Airlines Boeing crash | Search area widened for second black box

Off-and-on rain was impeding the search for a second straight day. One of the black boxes, believed to be the cockpit voice recorder, was found on Wednesday. “Its outer casing was damaged but the orange cylinder was relatively intact,” investigators said.

NSE co-location scam | Court dismisses bail plea by former GOO Anand Subramanian

Mr. Subramanian was arrested by the CBI on February 24 and was remanded to custodial interrogation. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 9.

SEBI refuses to disclose NSE inspection reports under RTI

Denying the information, SEBI responded to RTI activist Subhash Agrawal that the information sought by him pertains to its internal functioning, and disclosure of which may hamper decision making in its supervisory and regulatory role.

IPL 2022 | Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings will begin their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on March 26.