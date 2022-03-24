Indian Premier League 2022 | Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Jadeja

PTI March 24, 2022 15:17 IST

PTI March 24, 2022 15:17 IST

Chennai Super Kings will begin their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on March 26,

M.S. Dhoni, on March 24, 2022 handed over the Chennai Super Kings captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja just before the start of Indian Premier League 2022. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday handed over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022, beginning on Saturday. "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK," said CSK in a statement. "Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," the franchise added in the statement. Dhoni, 40, who had announced his international retirement following the 2019 World Cup, had led CSK to their fourth title last season. Chennai Super Kings plays Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL opener here on Saturday.



