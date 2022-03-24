China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in surprise visit to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

Focus on mining and infrastructure projects in first major visit by China since the return of the Taliban

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday made a surprise visit to Kabul, travelling to the Afghan capital following his visit to Pakistan and en route to New Delhi where he is expected to arrive on Thursday evening.

This is the first major visit to Afghanistan from China since the return of the Taliban and the fall of Kabul in August 2021. Mr. Wang has, however, engaged with the Taliban previously, hosting a delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Tianjin near Beijing in July last year, shortly before the Taliban takeover.

While most countries, including India, closed their embassies as Kabul fell, China underlined its comfort with the Taliban by keeping its mission open, and in recent months, the Taliban has courted Chinese investment, although Beijing has only provided limited financial support so far amid the unprecedented economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

This month, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said talks were under way with China’s Metallurgical Group Corporation over re-starting work in the massive Mes Aynak copper mine and that a Chinese team would arrive end-March. “They will be physically in Kabul in March and will discuss the issue with the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum,” Esmatullah Borhan, spokesman of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, told Afghanistan’s TOLO News, with plans to resume a stalled project that includes “construction of a railway from Torkham border to Hairatan Port, a thermal power plant with a capacity of four hundred megawatts, the construction of Mes Aynak road, and copper processing inside Afghanistan”.

The security situation there, however, remains a concern for Chinese companies, an issue that is expected to figure in Mr. Wang’s short visit.

The Chinese Foreign Minister, in Pakistan earlier this week, discussed with Prime Minister Imran Khan plans to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan. The Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Mr. Khan as saying that “China-Afghanistan-Pakistan cooperation is conducive to stability in Afghanistan and its role as a hub in regional connectivity” and that Pakistan “is ready to work with China to jointly advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan.”

China and Pakistan have previously spoken about aligning their Afghanistan strategies, with both sharing good relations with the Taliban.

Mr. Wang also discussed Afghanistan with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa. Criticising the West, he said “the Afghan issue should not be solved by exerting pressure or imposing sanctions, but by drawing on the wisdom of the East to promote dialogue and communication.” “Both China and Pakistan encourage the ruling authorities of Afghanistan to actively build an open and inclusive political architecture, implement moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies and resolutely combat terrorism in all its forms,” he said.

Despite its calls for “inclusion”, Beijing has largely refrained from criticising the Taliban for its policies. Beijing has, however, called on the Taliban to “make a clean break” and cut its ties with terrorist groups, particularly the East Turkestan Islamic Movement which China has blamed for attacks in its western Xinjiang region.

During his visit to Pakistan, Mr. Wang addressed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and said China “respects the choice of the Afghan people, and supports Afghanistan’s efforts to usher in an inclusive political structure and moderate governance and open a new chapter of peace and reconstruction.”

Reference to Kashmir

He also mentioned the Kashmir issue, saying that “On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope.”

That reference brought a sharp response from India a day ahead of Mr. Wang’s arrival. The Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday, “We reject the uncalled reference to India by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his speech at the Opening Ceremony. Matters related to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir are entirely the internal affairs of India. Other countries including China have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from public judgement of their internal issues.”