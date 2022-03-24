Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia using phosphorus bombs in Ukraine

Mr. Zelensky urged NATO on Thursday to provide Kyiv with unrestricted military aid

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, early on March 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Thursday of deploying phosphorus weapons in his country and urged NATO to provide military support.

"This morning, by the way, phosphorus bombs were used. Russian phosphorus bombs. Adults were killed again and children were killed again," Mr. Zelensky said during a video address to the US-led military alliance.

Zelensky calls for unrestricted NATO military aid

Mr. Zelensky urged NATO on Thursday to provide Kyiv with unrestricted military aid, one month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"To save people and our cities, Ukraine needs military assistance without restrictions. In the same way that Russia is using its full arsenal without restrictions against us," the Ukrainian leader told NATO representatives via video-link.

Russia's neighbours 'in danger', Zelensky warns

Russia will "destroy freedom" in Europe and pursue its neighbours, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Swedish lawmakers in an address.

"If Ukraine wouldn't endure and protect ourselves, it would mean that... all neighbours of Russia are in danger from now on," he said in a video link speech that got a standing ovation.

"Russia went to war against Ukraine because they want to advance further in Europe, they want to destroy freedom in Europe."

"This is a fundamental challenge for the European security and defence system", he said, calling for Europe to issue hard-hitting weekly sanctions packages against Russia.

He warned Sweden that Moscow had its Baltic Sea island of Gotland in its sights.

Sweden reopened its garrison on Gotland in 2018, in the wake of Russia's annexation of Crimea, after shutting it down in 2004.

"It would mean that you are in danger, because it is only the sea that divides you and this aggressive policy", he said.

"Russian propagandists already discuss on air, on TV broadcasts, how Russia will occupy Gotland and how they will control it for decades", he added.

"They think it would be comfortable to put anti-defence systems and bases there to cover the advance on the Baltic states."

Zelensky thanked Sweden for its support, after it agreed to ship weapons to a country at war for the first time since 1939.

Not a member of NATO and officially militarily non-aligned, Stockholm on Thursday announced a second delivery of 5,000 anti-tank launchers.

Support for NATO membership has soared in Sweden since Russia's invasion, but Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has so far ruled out the idea.

Joining the alliance risks "destabilising" northern Europe, she said.