Mamata visits violence-hit Baktui village, orders arrest of TMC leader

On Monday, 8 people, mostly women and children, were burnt to death following murder of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh

On Monday, 8 people, mostly women and children, were burnt to death following murder of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met the families of those killed in the violence at Baktui village in Birbhum. She announced jobs for one person in a family and a monetary compensation of ₹5 lakh to the kin of those killed. She directed the police to ensure that villagers return to their home and given round the clock protection.

Ms. Banerjee also asked the police to arrest Trinamool Congress block president, Rampurhat 1 Anarul Hossain for his involvement in the violence. “TMC block president Anirul will be arrested or he will surrender. The SDPO and the Inspector in charge did not act responsibly. I want strong action against them,“ she said.

The Chief Minister’s visit to the violence-torn village comes three days after the incident.

On Monday, eight people, mostly women and children, were burnt to death following the murder of TMC deputy pradhan Bhadu Sheikh.

Ms. Banerjee stated, “Killing someone is bad and setting houses on fire is worse.” The Chief Minister, who tried to placate the irate villagers, maintained that there was a “bigger conspiracy”. She also met the injured at the Rampurhat Sub- Divisional hospital.

The villagers whose houses have been set on fire would get ₹2 lakh for repairs, she added.