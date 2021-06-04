Top news of the day: Have to buy time to ensure higher COVID-19 vaccination coverage, says government; RBI cuts GDP growth forecast to 9.5%, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Almost 68 per cent decline has been noted in COVID-19 cases since the highest reported peak of cases on May 7, the government said.

“The impulses of growth are still alive,” says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The panel will submit its report within 10 days.

It also approves procurement of air defence guns for the Army at an approximate cost of ₹6,000 crore.

A CRPF spokesman said militants, who were apparently hiding in a field, opened fire on the vehicle that was on patrol near Bilal Abad in Kralpora.

Why can’t they pose questions to the PM, asks Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

“The plaint is stuffed with unnecessary, scandalous, frivolous and vixatious averments which are liable to be struck down,” the High Court said.

These foreign nationals will not be required to submit any application to the FRRO or FRO concerned for extension of their visas.

Chairperson Geoffrey Nice said more than three dozen witnesses would make “grave” allegations against Chinese authorities during four days of hearings.

Dr. Kate O’Brien, the World Health Organisation’s top vaccines expert, says since children are not typically at risk of getting severely ill or dying from COVID-19, vaccinating them during the pandemic is mostly aimed at stopping transmission, rather than protecting them from disease.

The investigation is the latest salvo by EU regulators trying to rein in the dominance of big tech companies.

Twitter Blue will include other features like bookmarks folder, which will enable users to save tweets in separate folders, and ‘reader mode’ which will turn long threads into easy-to-read texts, the company said in a statement.

“The decision to close down this business was not an easy one, but unfortunately due to COVID-19 and the restrictions on international travel it was not sustainable for us,” the 70-year-old brand said in a statement.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said a tennis player suspected of participating in a match-fixing scheme last year has been arrested in Paris during the French Open. French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the player is Yana Sizikova of Russia.