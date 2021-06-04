Top news of the day: Have to buy time to ensure higher COVID-19 vaccination coverage, says government; RBI cuts GDP growth forecast to 9.5%, and more

India has to buy time to ensure high coverage of COVID-19 vaccination is achieved, says government
Almost 68 per cent decline has been noted in COVID-19 cases since the highest reported peak of cases on May 7, the government said.
RBI keeps policy rates unchanged, cuts FY22 GDP growth forecast to 9.5%
“The impulses of growth are still alive,” says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
CBSE panel to work out criteria for assessment of class 12 students
The panel will submit its report within 10 days.
Defence Ministry clears deal for 6 submarines
It also approves procurement of air defence guns for the Army at an approximate cost of ₹6,000 crore.
CRPF vehicle attacked in Kashmir
A CRPF spokesman said militants, who were apparently hiding in a field, opened fire on the vehicle that was on patrol near Bilal Abad in Kralpora.
Opposition sceptical after Andhra, Odisha CMs write to counterparts against Centre’s vaccination policy
Why can’t they pose questions to the PM, asks Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
Delhi High Court rejects Juhi Chawla’s suit against 5G rollout
“The plaint is stuffed with unnecessary, scandalous, frivolous and vixatious averments which are liable to be struck down,” the High Court said.
Visas of stranded foreigners extended till August 31
These foreign nationals will not be required to submit any application to the FRRO or FRO concerned for extension of their visas.
U.K. ‘people’s tribunal’ hears claims China abused Uighurs
Chairperson Geoffrey Nice said more than three dozen witnesses would make “grave” allegations against Chinese authorities during four days of hearings.
Vaccinating children against COVID not priority from WHO perspective: Vaccines expert
Dr. Kate O’Brien, the World Health Organisation’s top vaccines expert, says since children are not typically at risk of getting severely ill or dying from COVID-19, vaccinating them during the pandemic is mostly aimed at stopping transmission, rather than protecting them from disease.
EU, U.K. investigate Facebook over classified advertising data
The investigation is the latest salvo by EU regulators trying to rein in the dominance of big tech companies.
Twitter’s new subscription service will let you undo your tweet
Twitter Blue will include other features like bookmarks folder, which will enable users to save tweets in separate folders, and ‘reader mode’ which will turn long threads into easy-to-read texts, the company said in a statement.
Luggage retail brand Witco shuts down business due to COVID-19 and restrictions
“The decision to close down this business was not an easy one, but unfortunately due to COVID-19 and the restrictions on international travel it was not sustainable for us,” the 70-year-old brand said in a statement.
Tennis player arrested in Paris on suspicion of match-fixing
The Paris prosecutor’s office said a tennis player suspected of participating in a match-fixing scheme last year has been arrested in Paris during the French Open. French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the player is Yana Sizikova of Russia.