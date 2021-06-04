Twitter’s new subscription service will let you undo your tweet

The micro-blogging platform has rolled out the initial version of 'Twitter Blue' to users in Canada and Australia. The company did not mention when it will be available in other countries.

Twitter Inc on Thursday unveiled its new subscription-based service that will grant users access to exclusive features, including one to undo a published tweet within 30 seconds of posting.

Twitter Blue will include other features like bookmarks folder, which will enable users to save tweets in separate folders, and ‘reader mode’ which will turn long threads into easy-to-read texts, the company said in a statement.

The micro-blogging platform has rolled out the initial version of Twitter Blue to users in Canada for CAD$3.49 (₹210), and in Australia for AUD$4.49 (₹251), per month. The company did not mention when it will be available in other countries.

Twitter Blue users will also gain access to customisable app icons for their device’s home screens and colour themes for the Twitter app. The social network will also provide “dedicated subscription customer support” for its paid users, it noted.

The undo tweet feature was highly requested on the social network, that will now be accessible to users for a price. “Would love a Twitter undo button for like 30 seconds so I can save my clever tweet without deleting it over an autocorrect fail,” said one user in a tweet.

Twitter has been working on introducing the subscription service since 2017, especially after facing pressure from activist investors to explore new sources of revenue, The Verge had reported. The platform earns over 80% of its revenue from advertising.