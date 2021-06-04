CRPF vehicle attacked in Kashmir

No casualties reported in incident

: Militants on Friday opened fire on a vehicle of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in central Kashmir’s Budgam. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

A CRPF spokesman said the militants, who were apparently hiding in a field, opened fire on the vehicle that was on patrol near Bilal Abad in Kralpora.

“Stray bullets were fired at the vehicle from a field. There was no casualty in the attack,” the spokesman added.

The police and the CRPF have launched a joint operation in the area.

“A search is on to nab the attackers,” police officials said.