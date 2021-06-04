National

CRPF vehicle attacked in Kashmir

Security personnel cordon off an area after militants attack CRPF party in Budgam district of J&K. File photo   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

: Militants on Friday opened fire on a vehicle of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in central Kashmir’s Budgam. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Also read: India bombs Jaish camp in Pakistan’s Balakot

A CRPF spokesman said the militants, who were apparently hiding in a field, opened fire on the vehicle that was on patrol near Bilal Abad in Kralpora.

“Stray bullets were fired at the vehicle from a field. There was no casualty in the attack,” the spokesman added.

The police and the CRPF have launched a joint operation in the area.

“A search is on to nab the attackers,” police officials said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2021 11:59:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/crpf-vehicle-attacked-in-kashmir/article34724211.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY