CBSE panel to work out criteria for assessment of class 12 students

The panel will submit its report within 10 days.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has set up a 12-member panel to decide how to assess Class 12 students now that board examinations have been cancelled. They will submit their report within ten days, according to a notification issued on Friday.

The notification, signed by CBSE’s controller of examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, said that CBSE was taking steps “to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.”

The 12-member committee includes Dr. Bhardwaj himself, along with other CBSE officials.

Vipin Kumar, as joint secretary from the Education Ministry’s Department of School Education will be part of the panel, along with the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

As Delhi government schools are all affiliated to the CBSE, a representative from the State government’s Directorate of Education will be part of the panel, along with a representative from the Chandigarh administration.

Two members will represent the CBSE schools, while a representative from the University Grants Commission will provide the perspective of higher education institutions which use the Class 12 results for admission processes. The National Council for Educational Research and Training will also have a representative on the panel.

The Class 12 board examinations were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE is considering several proposals for alternative assessment, including using internal assessment and practical exam marks, as well as using students’ performance from Class 9 onwards.