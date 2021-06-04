Tennis

Tennis player arrested in Paris on suspicion of match-fixing

Representational image   | Photo Credit: SCOTT BARBOUR

The Paris prosecutor's office said a tennis player suspected of participating in a match-fixing scheme last year has been arrested in Paris during the French Open.

French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the player is Yana Sizikova of Russia.

The prosecutor's office told The Associated Press that a “women's international player” was in custody but it did not identify her.

The prosecutor's office said the player was arrested Thursday night on charges of “sports bribery and organized fraud for acts likely to have been committed in September 2020."


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2021 4:43:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/tennis-player-arrested-in-paris-on-suspicion-of-match-fixing/article34727469.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY