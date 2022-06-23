The major news headlines of the day and more.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, in a message to the rebel MLAs, says if they want the party to quit the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, they should come to Mumbai and present their case before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Come here to talk if you want Shiv Sena to quit MVA; don’t communicate from Guwahati: Sanjay Raut

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharahstra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, in a message to the rebel MLAs, said that they should come to Mumbai and present their case before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and not communicate from Guwahati if they want the Shiv Sena to quit the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. Mr. Raut also asked the MLAs to come to Mumbai within the next 24 hours and present their demands before the party leadership.

Also, an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana said that the renegade legislators should “mend their ways in time”. The MLAs who have succumbed to the BJP’s “pressure tactics and inducements” should know that they would become “permanently former” if common Sena workers made up their mind, it added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Kailas Patil, who had escaped from a car carrying rebel legislators to Surat, claims some of those taken to the camp led by Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde might be wanting to return, but were forced to stay back.

National Herald case | ED asks Sonia Gandhi to depose late July

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has postponed the questioning of Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper after the 75-year-old Congress leader could not keep the date as she “has been strictly advised to rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of Covid and lung infection”.

Ms. Gandhi was issued a second summons for June 23 and the questioning has now been postponed for about four weeks and she has been asked to depose sometime in the last week of July, according to sources.

BRICS members have similar approach to governance of global economy, says PM Modi

The BRICS member nations have a similar approach to the governance of the global economy and mutual cooperation can make a useful contribution to the post-Covid economic recovery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his opening remarks at the virtual BRICS annual summit attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and top leaders of Brazil and South Africa.

India completely central to Australia’s worldview, says Deputy PM Richard Marles

Stating that China was seeking to shape the world around it in a way that “we have not seen before”, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles said the two countries had a shared objective to try and protect the global rules-based order.

BSF seizes three Pakistani boats from creek area in Gujarat’s Kutch

A BSF patrol seized three Pakistani boats from the "harami nalla" creek area of Kutch, along the India-Pakistan maritime boundary in Gujarat, after the border troops noticed the movement of the boats and some fishermen about 15-20 km inside the Indian territory. Three boats have been seized and the BSF is looking for the fishermen, officials said.

End-users will have to wait longer to get their hands on SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for pets

The central government is still working on issuing the necessary approvals to introduce the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in the Indian market. Globally India is the third to produce SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for animals. Besides use in pets (cats/dogs) and zoo animals in India, the vaccine had export potential, said Yash Pal, Director, ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines.

AIADMK general council rejects all resolutions, reiterates demand for single leadership

The AIADMK general council could not deliberate on electing former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the party’s sole leader, however, the Council members (numbering 2,190) submitted a demand reiterating the need for a single leader to the newly elected presidium chairman Tamilmagan Hussain, while the meeting “rejected” all resolutions on the agenda.

Sri Lanka parliament shuts early after petrol runs out

Sri Lankan Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said a gasoline shipment that was due on Thursday had been delayed and urged motorists to cut down on travel. A critical shortage of foreign currency has left importers unable to finance purchases of food, oil and medicines, while runaway inflation and regular blackouts have made life a misery for the South Asian country’s 22 million people.

WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency

Declaring monkeypox to be a global emergency would mean the U.N. health agency considers the outbreak to be an “extraordinary event” and that the disease is at risk of spreading across even more borders. It would also give monkeypox the same distinction as the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.

Germany faces gas supply ‘crisis,’ declares alarm level

Germany said the decision to raise the level to “alarm” follows the cuts to Russian gas flows made since June 14 and surging energy prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. The third and highest stage is the “emergency” level.

Amazon introduces fully autonomous robot to work alongside humans

A short, unlisted YouTube video showed Proteus carrying out its work, and stopping before a human in its path. Proteus is shaped like a large, flat disc on wheels. The video showed several such robots moving under stacked trolleys, expanding in order to lift them, and moving the trolleys to different locations.

Integrated adoption of AI, data utilisation strategy can add $500 bn to India’s GDP by 2025: Nasscom

Nasscom said global investments in AI had more than doubled over the last couple of years, from $36 billion in 2020 to a high of $77 billion in 2021. Though the current rate of AI investments in India was growing at a CAGR of 30.8% and poised to reach $881 million, by 2023, it would still represent just 2.5% of the total global AI investments of $340 billion.

India jump two places to 104 in FIFA ranking

India’s ranking among Asian Football Confederation members, however, still remained static at 19th place. Iran retained the top spot among AFC countries at 23rd place.

Ranji Trophy final | Sarfaraz Khan’s defiant century propels Mumbai to 374, M.P. finish day two at 123/1

Courtesy Sarfaraz’s fourth hundred of the season — 134 off 243 balls — the 41-time champions managed a fighting 374 in their first innings after beginning the day at 248 for five.