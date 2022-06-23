Fate of Uddhav Thackeray government should be decided in the Assembly, says Sharad Pawar; Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of 12 Shinde camp MLAs

Fate of Uddhav Thackeray government should be decided in the Assembly, says Sharad Pawar; Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of 12 Shinde camp MLAs

Days after his revolt against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, rebel leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday accepted that the entire operation is supported by a “national party”, without naming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Grabbing the opportunity, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar advised the rebels that no BJP leader would come to guide them when they arrived to prove majority in Mumbai.

On Thursday evening, the rebel group claimed that it had sent another letter to the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, Narhari Zirwal, with the signatures of 42 MLAs claiming Mr. Shinde was the Shiv Sena’s legislative party leader. On Wednesday, the rebel group had sent a letter with the signatures of 34 MLAs.

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday removed Mr. Shinde and appointed Ajay Chaudhary as its Legislature Party leader, to which the rebel group has objected, claiming majority.

But when asked, Mr. Zirwal’s office said that no new letter has been received. “The group leader is decided based on the party chief’s letter and I have received a letter from Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray naming [Ajay] Chaudhary as the legislative party leader, which I have accepted,” Mr. Zirwal said.

The video released by Mr. Shinde’s aides on Thursday evening shows him addressing the rebel group of MLAs, and boasting of the support of a “national party”. He is seen saying: “No matter what happens, we will win. As you said, that is a national party, a superpower. Pakistan…you know what happened. They have told me, that the decision taken by us is historic. You have all the strength of ours. If you need anything, we will not let you down. This will be experienced whenever we will need any help.” He did not name any party.

Also read | A recap of political events leading to formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi

The rebellion by Mr. Shinde is most significant in the outfit’s 56-year-old history as it threatens to bring down the party-led government in Maharashtra, while the other revolts took place when it was not in power in the State.

Even As more Shiv Sena and independent MLAs joined Mr. Shinde today, here’s a graphic image to understand the numeric composition of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Here are the latest updates:

Maharashtra | 12.10 am

37 rebel Sena MLAs declare Shinde as their leader

All 37 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who are camping in Guwahati on Thursday, Jue 23, 2022, sent a letter to Maharashtra Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, stating that Eknath Shinde will remain their group leader in legislature.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Zirwal had said that he had approved the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the group leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party, replacing senior minister Shinde who has rebelled against the Shiv Sena leadership.

Mr. Shinde on Thursday evening sent a letter to the deputy speaker, signed by 37 Sena MLAs who are currently staying with him in Guwahati.

It also informed that Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale has been appointed as chief whip of the legislature party in place of Sunil Prabhu.

Mr. Shinde, meanwhile, also hit back at those demanding action against MLAs in his faction for not attending a meeting called by Mr. Prabhu, claiming that a whip is applicable only for legislative events.

Some Sena workers loyal to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier on Thursday demanded action against those who did not attend the 5 pm meeting called by the party on Wednesday.

“Who are you trying to threaten? We know your gimmicks and also understand the law very well. As per the 10th schedule of the Constitution, the whip is applicable for legislative works and not for any meeting.

“We demand action against you instead because you do not have sufficient number (of MLAs) but still formed a group of 12 MLAs. We do not pay any heed to such threats,” Mr. Shinde tweeted. — PTI

Maharashtra | 10.10 pm

Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of Eknath Shinde, 11 others

Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader Ajay Chaudhari has submitted petitions before the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly to disqualify 12 MLAs from the rebel group.

Eknath Shinde, Tanaji Sawant, Balaji Kinikar, Anil Babar, Bharat Gogawale, Prakash Surve, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Yamini Jadhav, Sandipan Bhumre, Sanjay Shirsat, Lata Sonawane are the 12 legislators.

Following Mr. Shinde’s rebellion, party chief Uddhav Thackeray removed him as Legislature Party leader and appointed Mr. Chaudhari in his place. The Sena leadership believes the 12 MLAs will never return to the party fold. - Staff Reporter

Maharashtra | 8.25 pm

Majority should be proved in Maharashtra Assembly: Pawar

“The way to prove if Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray-led government is in minority is through the floor of Assembly,” NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said. “Shiv Sena rebels led by Eknath Shinde will have to present themselves in Vidhan Bhawan premises in Mumbai,” Mr. Pawar adds

Maharashtra | 7.45 pm

“A national party stands with us. They will support us whenever we need. They have assured support whenever needed.” Eknath Shinde is seen saying this in Marathi in a video released from his team. Though he does not name any party, it is speculated that he is referring to the BJP. - Alok Deshpande

'A national party is supporting us' rebel Sena leader @mieknathshinde tells his MLAs. Is he referring to @BJP4India ? pic.twitter.com/BqREOOuqsQ — Alok Deshpande (@alokdesh) June 23, 2022

Maharashtra | 6.48 pm

NCP stands with Uddhav: Pawar

“NCP stands firmly with Uddhav Thackeray. We will try to ensure that this govt complete the tenure,” NCP leader Ajit Pawar says.

“While in alliance we had decided to not disturb the sitting MLA, irrespective of the party. I as a finance minister followed that principle,” says Mr. Pawar on allegations of rebel MLAs regarding lack of funds to their constituencies.

“No big BJP leader is seen behind this rebellion as of now,” Mr. Pawar adds. - Alok Deshpande

Maharashtra | 6.05 pm

Banners come up in Thane in support Eknath Shinde, some backing Uddhav Thackeray

Banners and hoardings emerge at several places in Thane district of Maharashtra in support of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who has rebelled against the party, pushing the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to the brink of collapse.

Supporters of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde outside his residence, in Thane, on June 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

At some places, there are also banners in support of Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mr. Shinde, 58, who is the sitting MLA from Kopri-Pachpakhadi in Thane city, is a key Sena leader in the Thane-Palghar region, which is considered a stronghold of the Sena.

Maharashtra | 5.36 pm

Mend your ways in time, ‘Saamana’ tells rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

As the rebellion by senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde plunged the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra in a political crisis, an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana says the renegade legislators should “mend their ways in time”.

The MLAs who have succumbed to the BJP’s “pressure tactics and inducements” should know that they would become “permanently former” if common Sena workers made up their mind, it added.

Shiv Sena has withstood several challenges, and being in power or out of it does not make any difference to the party, the Sena mouthpiece said.

It admitted that the fate of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government is currently hanging in balance.

Maharashtra | 5.26 pm

Some from rebel camp might want to return, but forced to stay back: Sena MLA who ‘escaped’ from car on Maharashtra-Gujarat border

Shiv Sena MLA Kailas Patil, who had escaped from a car carrying rebel legislators to Surat, claims some of those taken to the camp led by Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde might be wanting to return, but were forced to stay back.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Mr. Patil recalls how he walked for some kilometres near the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, then got lift on a two-wheeler and a truck before reaching the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s official residence ‘Varsha’ in Mumbai in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Mr. Patil says after he cast his vote in Mumbai on June 20 for the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, he was called to Mr. Shinde’s bungalow in neighbouring Thane.

The MLA from Osamanabad says he along with some others were taken to Thane mayor’s bungalow, where their cars were changed before proceeding further. - PTI

New Delhi | 5.23 pm

BJP blind to pain of flood-affected Northeast, only interested in lust for power: Congress

The Congress accuses the BJP of being “blind to the pain” of the people of the Northeast suffering from floods and said that instead of focussing on relief measures, the party is trying to destabilise the government in Maharashtra.

The flood situation in Assam remains grim with over 54.5 lakh people still affected and 12 fresh deaths reported. According to officials, the toll due to the floods since mid-May is now 101.

Speaking with reporters at the AICC briefing in New Delhi, party MP Gaurav Gogoi said, “We all know there are currently floods in Assam, in Meghalaya. In the past, whenever there have been floods or any natural disaster, a responsible central government sends a team of ministers, the prime minister visits himself, studies and assesses the situation and then offers relief and urgent aid.” “The BJP in its lust for power has become blind to the pain of the people of northeast who are suffering from floods,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is either busy campaigning for Gujarat elections or trying to “destabilise a government in Maharashtra”, he alleged.

“This is cold-hearted, brutal, insensitive and never before have we seen that at a time when people do not even have water, the government is diverting its resources toward its own political ambitions,” Gogoi, who hails from Assam, said. - PTI

Maharashtra | 5.15 pm

Will be surprised if Uddhav Thackeray takes U-turn: Prithviraj Chavan

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan says that he does not think that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will do an “about-turn” and agree to the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs’ demand that the Sena pull out of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Mr. Chavan was reacting to Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s statement earlier in the day that the Sena was “ready to consider” the demand of the MLAs led by Eknath Shinde that it should end the MVA alliance with the NCP and Congress.

“Does Sena want to join hands with the BJP in Maharashtra? The motives of Shiv Sena are not yet clear,” Mr. Chavan, a former chief minister, tells reporters when asked about the Sena MP’s comment.

West Bengal | 4.29 pm

Mamata Banerjee says BJP will try to topple other governments after Maharashtra

“What is happening in Maharashtra is shocking...There should be justice for electorate mandate...After Maharashtra they will topple governments in other states, “ West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the crisis in Maharashtra. - Shiv Sahay Singh

Maharashtra | 2.53 pm

Come here to talk if you want Shiv Sena to quit MVA; don’t communicate from Guwahati: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, in a message to the rebel MLAs, says if they want the party to quit the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, they should come here and present their case before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

​”If they so wish that Shiv Sena should exit the MVA government, then they must come to Mumbai and present their case before Sena chief (Uddhav Thackeray). Certainly, we will think over it. But do not communicate from Guwahati over social media,” he says.

Mr. Raut has exhorted the rebel MLAs to come to Mumbai within the next 24 hours and present their demands before the party leadership.

Maharashtra | 2.42 pm

Sena MP says 18 rebel MLAs have contacted party

Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut says that 18 MLAs who have gone with dissident leader Eknath Shinde have contacted the party.

Maharashtra | 2.00 pm

Eknath Shinde’s removal as Sena group leader in Maharashtra Assembly valid: Deputy Speaker

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal on Thursday said he has approved the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as the Shiv Sena’s group leader in the House, replacing rebel legislator Eknath Shinde.

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday removed Mr. Shinde as the party’s group leader in the Assembly. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mr. Zirwal said, “I have received a letter from the Shiv Sena, informing me that it is appointing Ajay Choudhary as the party’s leader in the Assembly and removing Mr. Shinde from the post with immediate effect.” “I have accepted the letter, which was sent by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray,” the deputy speaker said, adding that Mr. Shinde’s removal as the Sena group leader in the Assembly was valid. - PTI

Maharashtra | 12:50 pm

Govt on dialysis does not last long: Naqvi on Maharashtra crisis

Dummy cars and a government on dialysis do not last long, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday while taking potshots at the political crisis in Maharashtra where the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government is fighting for its survival.

Mr. Naqvi was talking to reporters after voting in the Rampur Lok Sabha by-election.

Responding to a question on what would happen in Maharashtra, he recited a couplet from the famous “Mughal-e-Azam” song, “Jab raat hai aisi matwali to subah ka alam kya hoga.” “Dummy cars and a government on dialysis do not last long,” the BJP leader said. - PTI

Maharashtra | 12:20 pm

One of the rebel MLAs claims CM stopped MLAs from going to Ayodhya with Aaditya Thackeray

Sanjay Shirsat, one of the rebel MLAs, writes to Uddhav Thackeray, claims CM stopped MLAs from going to Ayodhya with Aaditya Thackeray, and alleges that a coterie around CM insulted MLAs while Eknath Shinde helped them all and listened to them by solving problems. - Mumbai Bureau

Maharashtra | 11:30 am

NCP chief Sharad Pawar holds party meeting

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on June 22 held a party meeting at his residence. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, ministers Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad and party leader Sunil Tatkare are present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, a total of 42 Maharashtra MLAs are present with Eknath Shinde at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. This includes 34 MLAs from Shiv Sena and eight Independent MLAs, ANI reported quoting sources.

Maharashtra | 11:20 amm

Sanjay Raut says he will continue to stand with Uddhav Thackeray

“I won’t talk about any camp, I will talk about my party. Our party is strong even to this day... About 20 MLAs are in touch with us... He who leaves the party under ED pressure is not a true Balasaheb Bhakt. We’re true Balasaheb Bhakts... even we have ED pressure but will continue to stand with Uddhav Thackeray... When floor test happens everyone will see who’s positive and who is negative,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut tells news agency ANI.

Guwahati | 11:20 am

TMC Assam unit protests outside Guwahati hotel

#WATCH | Members and workers of Assam unit of TMC protest outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati where rebel Maharashtra MLAs, including Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, are staying.



Party's state president Ripun Bora is leading the protest here. pic.twitter.com/rfoD0fQSKU — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

Guwahati | 10:50 am

Maharashtra MLAs are in Guwahati for Ambubachi mela: Sonowal

The dissident MLAs from Maharashtra timed their visit to Guwahati with Ambubachi — the five-day fair at the Kamakhya Temple to mark the annual menstruation cycle of the presiding goddess — according to AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Mr. Sonowal, a former Chief Minister, has been visiting the flood-affected areas of Assam.

Maharashtra | 10:50 am

MP Krupal Tumane says he’s with Shiv Sena, denies reports of joining rebel camp

In the wake of the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government facing a crisis, party MP Krupal Tumane on June 23 denied reports of joining the rebel faction led by Eknath Shinde, and asserted that he was with the Sena.

Mr. Tumane, the Lok Sabha member from Ramtek in Nagpur, said “patience is the need of the hour”.

Mr. Shinde, who is camping in Assam’s Guwahati city with rebel Sena MLAs, on Wednesday claimed the support of 46 legislators, including some Independents. - PTI

Guwahati | 9:00 am

Three more Shiv Sena MLAs join Eknath Shinde camp in Guwahati

Three more Shiv Sena — MLAs, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sada Sarvankar and Dipak Kesarkar — join rebel MLAs in Guwahati. They reached the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, where other MLAs are campaigning. Eknath Shinde will consult the MLAs with him and then decide when to return to Mumbai, his associate said. - Mumbai Bureau

Maharashtra | June 22

Kamal Nath says ‘complete unity’ prevails in Maharashtra Congress

After Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s intra-party rebellion put the existence of the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government in jeopardy, senior Congressman Kamal Nath on June 22 stressed there was “complete unity” within the Maharashtra Congress adding that both his party and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stood firmly behind the Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra | June 22

Akola MLA Nitin Deshmukh ‘escapes’ from Eknath Shinde camp

Security personnel stand guard outside the Radisson Blu Hotel, where Maharashtra’s MPs and MLAs are staying, in Guwahati, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Even as Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s intra-party rebellion attracted more MLAs and split the party wide apart, MLA Nitin Deshmukh returned to Maharashtra while alleging a conspiracy on the part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat authorities to abduct and harm him.

The MLA, whose wife had earlier filed a ‘missing’ complaint with the Akola police, also claimed that a number of MLAs with Mr. Shinde wanted to return to Maharashtra, implying they had been spirited away to Surat under duress.

Maharashtra | June 22

Left, SP ask BJP to stop ‘kidnapping’ democracy

Amid the crisis in the Maharashtra government over the rebellion of some Shiv Sena MLAs, political parties such as the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Samajwadi Party have blamed the BJP for “hijacking democracy”.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury urged people to reject the politics of the BJP. “Transporting Maharashtra MLAs to expensive hotels in Gujarat and then Assam by brazenly misusing Central agencies is hijacking democracy. India is paying a high price for this BJP model of democracy,” Mr. Yechury said.

Maharashtra | June 22

‘Missing’ Shiv Sena MLA returns from Surat, says he was forcibly admitted to hospital, given injections

Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh, who had accompanied party rebel Eknath Shinde to Surat, on June 22 claimed that some people had forcibly admitted him to a hospital there and he was administered injections though he never suffered a heart attack.

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, the Akola MLA said he somehow managed to return safely to Maharashtra from Surat and pledged loyalty to Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra | June 22

Assam CM emerges player in Maharashtra political crisis

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, known to have had a hand in making and breaking governments in the northeast, has emerged as a major player in the Maharashtra political crisis.

Soon after 40 Maharashtra MLAs led by Shiv Sena leader and Minister Eknath Shinde were escorted to a luxury hotel in Guwahati on Wednesday morning, the Congress and other Opposition parties slammed Mr. Sarma for “shameful indulgence” in the political crisis in another State when millions were caught in a rain-induced crisis in Assam.

Maharashtra | June 22

How the numbers stand

With this rebellion, the reduced numbers are effectively

Shiv Sena: 22 MLAs, NCP: 51 MLAs (excluding jailed MLAs who may be unable to vote), Congress: 44 MLAs. Total MVA strength stands at 117 MLAs

BJP: 106 MLAs, NDA allies: 7 MLAs. Total NDA strength stands at 113 MLAs

Maharashtra | June 22

In 56 years, Shiv Sena faces fourth rebellion, first under Uddhav’s watch

Despite being a party of committed cadres with unflinching loyalty to leadership of the day, the Shiv Sena has been vulnerable to rebellions in its ranks and it has seen revolts by prominent figures on four occasions, three of them under the watch of its charismatic founder Balasaheb Thackeray, with Eknath Shinde becoming the latest leader to join the list.