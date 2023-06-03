June 03, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

Odisha train accident | Rescue operation ends with death toll at 288; restoration work continues

At least 288 people were feared dead and several injured in a major rail accident involving two express trains — Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express — and a goods train in Balasore district of Odisha on June 2. Huge cranes and bulldozers were brought in to raise coaches rescuers had not been able to reach as yet in operations to pull out survivors and the dead from the mangled steel of three trains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the site of the derailment this afternoon, reviewing relief works that are underway. He interacted with local authorities, personnel from the disaster relief forces and railways officials.

Odisha train accident | Preliminary probe says signal was given and taken off for Coromandel Express

A preliminary investigation by a team of railway officials has revealed that signal was given and then taken off for Coromandel Express which entered the Loop Line and collided with the goods train. According to railway sources, preliminary investigation by a team of railway officials revealed that the signal for Train No 12841 Shalimar-Dr MGR Chennai Central Coromandel Express was given for passing through the Up Main Line and then taken off. The reason why the signal was given and taken off was not made clear in the report

International cooperation essential for vaccine development of emerging pathogens: Health Minister

“International cooperation is essential to advance vaccine development for emerging pathogens, and the G20 can serve as a vital platform to facilitate collaboration between governments, research organisations, pharmaceutical companies, and other stakeholders,” said Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya while addressing the Global Vaccine Research Collaborative discussion on “Vaccine Research and Development: Building Consensus for Future Health Emergencies Prevention, Preparedness, and Response”. The discussion is part of the events under India’s G20 presidency organised by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, on the sidelines of the 3rd G20 Health Working Group Meeting, in Hyderabad on June 3.

Excise Policy case | Delhi HC seeks report from LNJP hospital on Sisodia’s wife; reserves order on interim bail

The Delhi High Court on June 3 sought a report from the LNJP hospital on the health condition of AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s ailing wife as it reserved its order on his interim bail plea for six weeks in a money laundering case arising from the alleged excise policy scam. Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for Mr. Sisodia, told Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma that pursuant to the court’s directions passed on Friday, the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was taken in custody to meet his wife earlier in the day but the latter’s health condition deteriorated and was taken to be LNJP hospital before he could reach home.

Allahabad HC asks astrologer to verify if a rape victim is ‘mangalik’ as accused denies marriage on this ground

After the accused, who had allegedly raped a woman on pretext of marriage, denied marrying her because of the victim being ‘Mangalik’, the Allahabad High Court has directed the Head of Department (Astrology), Lucknow University, to determine if the claim is true. The Supreme Court, after the court order went viral on June 3, has taken a suo-motto cognisance in the matter.

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to pay 2-day visit to India from June 4

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will pay a two-day visit to India beginning June 4 to discuss ways to further expand the bilateral strategic engagement ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Washington. People familiar with Mr. Austin’s visit said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the U.S. Defence Secretary are set to discuss a number of new defence cooperation projects that are set to be unveiled after Mr. Modi’s talks with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington more than two weeks later.

Biden set to sign debt ceiling bill that averts prospect of unprecedented federal default

President Joe Biden is expected to sign legislation on June 3 to raise the debt ceiling, dodging Monday’s deadline when the Treasury warned that the United States would start running short of cash to pay all its bills. The bipartisan measure, passed by the House on Wednesday and the Senate on Thursday, averts the potential of an unprecedented government default that would have rocked the U.S. and global economies. Raising the nation’s debt limit, now at $31.4 trillion, will ensure that the government can borrow to pay debts already incurred.

U.S. destroyer, Canadian warship sail through Taiwan Strait

U.S. and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on June 3, the navies of both countries said, in a joint mission through the sensitive waterway that separates democratic self-ruled Taiwan from China. China claims Taiwan as its territory — vowing to take it one day, by force if necessary — and has in recent years ramped up military and political pressure on the island. Last week, Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong led two other ships through the 180-kilometre-wide (112-mile-wide) Taiwan Strait, in a show of force after Beijing conducted aerial and naval exercises around Taiwan in April.

Indonesia suggests peace plan for Russia-Ukraine War; EU criticises

Indonesia’s Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto proposed a plan on June 3 to end the war between Russia and Ukraine at a defence summit in Singapore, an initiative that drew quick criticism from attendees. “I call on Russia and Ukraine to embark on an immediate cessation of hostilities,” Mr. Subianto said, noting that the more than 15-month conflict had a severe impact on Asian nations’ economies and food supplies.

Turkey’s Erdogan takes oath of office, ushering in his third Presidential term

Turkey’s longtime leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, took the oath of office on June 3, ushering in his third presidential term that followed three stints as prime minister. The Turkish leader will announce his new Cabinet later on Saturday. The lineup should indicate whether there will be a continuation of unorthodox economic policies or a return to more conventional ones amid a cost-of-living crisis.

BCCI chief Binny distances himself from 1983 WC team statement on wrestlers’ protest

BCCI President Roger Binny on Friday said he was not a signatory to the statement on the wrestlers’ protest against WFI chief, after members of the 1983 World Cup winning cricket team voiced support for the grapplers. Binny, who became BCCI chief in October 2022, was part of the Indian cricket team that sealed a historic title triumph in the 1983 World Cup in England. “Contrary to some media reports, I would like to clarify that I have not issued any statement regarding the current situation of the wrestlers’ protest,” Binny said.