U.S. destroyer, Canadian warship sail through Taiwan Strait

In compliance with international law, the Royal Canadian Navy’s HMCS Montreal and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s destroyer USS Chung-Hoon were conducting a normal passage of the Taiwan Strait on June 3

June 03, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Taipei

AFP

U.S. and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on June 3, the navies of both countries said, in a joint mission through the sensitive waterway that separates democratic self-ruled Taiwan from China.

China claims Taiwan as its territory — vowing to take it one day, by force if necessary — and has in recent years ramped up military and political pressure on the island.

Last week, Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong led two other ships through the 180-kilometre-wide (112-mile-wide) Taiwan Strait, in a show of force after Beijing conducted aerial and naval exercises around Taiwan in April.

The U.S. 7th Fleet announced June 3 that its destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and the Royal Canadian Navy's HMCS Montreal were "conducting a routine Taiwan Strait transit June 3, through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law".

Also Read: Taiwan reports Chinese aircraft carrier sailed through strait

"Chung-Hoon and Montreal's bilateral transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific," the US.. Navy said.

U.S. naval ships frequently sail through the strait, but it is rare for such a mission to be conducted alongside another country's ships.

The last time a joint U.S. — Canada passage through the strait occurred was in September 2022.

Canada's military tweeted June 3 to confirm the passage, saying that the U.S. and Canada are "partners operate for peace and security in the region".

On June 3 passage occurred as U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu took part in a defence summit in Singapore.

Also Read: U.S. warship sails through sensitive Taiwan Strait; China angered

The United States had invited Li to meet on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, but the Pentagon said Beijing had declined.

A member of China's delegation told AFP that the removal of U.S. sanctions on its minister was a precondition for talks.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have soared this year over issues including Taiwan and an alleged Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by a U.S. — warplane after traversing the North American country.

