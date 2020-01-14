Top news of the day: SC throws out curative pleas of Nirbhaya case death row convicts; SC unhappy with CBI probe report in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, and more

The curative petitions of Vinay Sharma and Mukesh, who were sentenced to death in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, was on Tuesday rejected by a five-judge Supreme Court Bench led by Justice N.V. Ramana.

The Supreme Court expressed its unhappiness with the status report of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the probe into the larger conspiracy behind the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu in 1991.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the police to summon and seize the phones of members of two WhatsApp groups — ‘United Against Left’ and ‘Friends of RSS’ — in connection with the January 5 violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) campus here.

“You are a Hindu, why are you friends with Muslims.” This is what the Uttar Pradesh police allegedly told Robin Verma, an activist and teacher, who was arrested in connection with the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Lucknow on December 20, 2019.

Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc scalped three batsmen as Australia bundled out India for 255 in 49.1 over after electing to bowl in the opening match of the ODI series, here on Tuesday. India did not drop any of its three openers -- Rohit Sharma (10) Shikhar Dhawan (74) and KL Rahul (47) -- with skipper Virat Kohli (16) deciding to bat at number at four.

An IndiGo pilot who reportedly harassed and threatened to arrest two passengers for seeking wheelchair assistance has been taken off duty, pending a full enquiry, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) on Tuesday made it clear that it played no role in Saina Nehwal shifting from Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad to Bengaluru to train under Vimal Kumar ahead of the Rio Olympics, calling the move ‘sole decision’ of the ace shuttler.

Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed on Tuesday pleaded “not guilty” in two terror financing cases against him as the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief finally recorded his statement in a Pakistani anti-terrorism court here.

A National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) team on Tuesday visited the Jamia Millia Islamia University to record statements of the students who were injured during the police action on the campus last month.

The U.S. Senate is likely to begin the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump on January 21 after the House of Representatives last month impeached him for pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival, a top Republican Senator has said.