JNU violence: Delhi HC directs police to seize phones of members of two WhatsApp groups

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the police to summon and seize the phones of members of two WhatsApp groups — ‘United Against Left’ and ‘Friends of RSS’ — in connection with the January 5 violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) campus here.

Justice Brijesh Sethi also asked Google and WhatsApp to preserve and provide data related to the incident as per their respective policies to the police.

The court also asked Chief Security Officer of the JNU, its Registrar and Branch Manager of SBI-JNU campus to extend all possible assistance to the police with regard to providing CCTV footages related to the incident.

Delhi police senior standing counsel Rahul Mehra told the court that the agency had on January 10 and 11 asked to preserve and provide data related to the incident from WhatsApp. “We have asked them to respond to our request in terms of their emergency provision,” Mr Mehra said.

The counsel appearing for Google said that it could preserve available data on Google Drive on receipt on basic subscriber details such as email account.

The High Court order came while hearing a petition filed by three JNU professors seeking preservation of data pertaining to the violence.

The petition was filed by JNU professors — Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood, Shukla Vinayak Sawant — claimed that particulars of the January 5 incident “seem to indicate that the entire attack was premeditated and coordinated”. The professors also said that they had been personally injured during the violence.

“Unless the same had been the result of a pre-planned conspiracy, it would not have been possible for a mob in such large numbers, many of whom appear to be outsiders, to enter the JNU campus,” the plea said.

“The existence of a premeditated and well-organised attack is further clear from the fact that these persons were covering their faces wearing marks, without any proper identification, carrying weapons and so on,” it added.

The plea submitted that several persons appeared to have used the WhatsApp platform to create different groups with the purpose of inciting hate and violence against the teachers, staff, and students of the JNU.

The petition has categorically asked for preservation of data of WhatsApp Groups ‘Unity Against Left’ and ‘Friends of RSS’ including messages, pictures and videos as well as phone numbers of members related to the incident.