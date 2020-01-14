Live | India vs Australia 1st ODI scorecard

Australia have won the toss and they have opted to bowl first in Mumbai in their first one-day cricket match against India on Tuesday.

For India, both Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul made it to the playing eleven.

Rising Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne made his ODI debut.

Preview

At a time when bilateral cricket is jostling for relevance, sandwiched between the countdown to the T20 World Cup and the World Test Championship is a three-match ODI series between India and Australia, which starts at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

But, how relevant is relevance in the larger context, when the world’s best two teams square off!

Also, the fact that both teams are at full-strength is great news for aficionados and connoisseurs alike.

India captain Virat Kohli has no doubt there will be no dearth of intense action.

