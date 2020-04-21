Top news of the day: ICMR stops use of rapid test kits for two days; Pakistan removes 26/11 mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi’s name from terror list, and more

Coronavirus | ICMR asks States not to use rapid test kits for two days
At the daily government briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country, ICMR’s Dr. Raman R. Gangakhedkar was asked about the faulty rapid testing kits. “We have received complaint from a State yesterday and so far discussed with three States. Too much variations have been reported in results of rapid test kits and RT-PCR kits. We advise States not to use them for the next two days,” he said. | Rajasthan ceases use of rapid testing kits as most results invalid
Coronavirus | Health Ministry issues guidelines for bringing home remains of COVID-19 victims
The Health Ministry, however, has asserted that importation of human remains of such cases is not recommended. | Chennai Police to invoke Goondas Act against those obstructing last rites of COVID-19 victims
Pakistan removes thousands of names from terrorist watch list: report
Pakistan has quietly removed around 1,800 terrorists from its watch list, including that of the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, ahead of a new round of assessments by the global anti-money-laundering watchdog FATF, according to a US-based start-up that automates watchlist compliance.
Coronavirus | Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora stuck in U.S. due to travel curbs
He went to the country on a personal visit and was to return to Delhi on April 4.
Coronavirus | Indian envoy condemns hate-speech by Indians in the UAE
“India and UAE share the value of non-discrimination on any grounds. Discrimination is against our moral fabric and the Rule of law. Indian nationals in the UAE should always remember this,” Ambassador Pavan Kapoor said in a tweet. The tweet also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that said the Coronavirus “does not see race or religion”.
Coronavirus | After one tests positive, over 100 families self-isolate at Rashtrapati Bhavan
“It may be clarified that till date no employee of President’s Secretariat has tested positive for COVID-19 and the Secretariat, along with the local administration, is taking all the preventive measures required under the government guidelines,” said an official release from Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Coronavirus | Secularism is ‘perfect passion’, not subject to political fashion, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
The Union Minister for Minority Affairs added that more than 30 state waqf boards had “started working on the strategy to ensure strict and honest implementation of lockdown, curfew and social distancing during Ramzan with the coordination and cooperation of all the Muslim religious leaders, Imams, religious and social organisations, the Muslim community and local administration.
Coronavirus | Assam begins releasing ‘foreigners’ to decongest six detention centres
Details will be submitted to the Gauhati High Court as ordered, officials say. | Supreme Court extends preventive guidelines to include women shelter homes
Coronavirus | Imran Khan may get tested for COVID-19
Mr. Khan may be tested for the COVID-19 or asked to go into isolation after meeting a well-known philanthropist who tested positive for the infection, days after meeting the Pakistan Prime Minister, his doctor said. Faisal Edhi, the son of late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, met Mr. Khan last week. | SAARC countries unite to combat COVID-19 infections
Coronavirus | Singapore PM extends ‘circuit breaker’ period till June 1
In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the government was committed to do its “utmost” to keep it this deadly virus at bay. | Global death toll tops 170,000
Coronavirus | Trump to suspend immigration into U.S.
“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Mr. Trump said in an apparent reference to the novel coronavirus.
Coronavirus | Today’s top business news — Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance
U.S. oil prices fall below zero for the first time ever, stocks drop sharply, George Soros calls for €1-trillion fund to fight virus impact, and more. | U.S. oil plunges below $0 a barrel: What does a negative futures price mean?
Coronavirus | Cricket Australia considers expanded 5-test series vs India
The prospect of a five-test series between Australia and India is gaining traction as cricket authorities contemplate ways of making up for lost time when the peak of the coronavirus pandemic has passed.
Non-coronavirus news:
- Make an effort to process former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba’s parole application: Bombay HC tells jail authorities
- South Korea downplays concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health
- Disappointed, but will continue legal fight against extradition: Vijay Mallya
- Indian-American appointed to U.S. science board
- Former Fiji Prime Minister Laisenia Qarase dead