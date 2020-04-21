Business Live: US oil prices fall below zero for the first time ever; stocks open down 3%

Oil prices fell below zero for the first time in history as the global lockdown decimated demand for the commodity in the midst of a price war between suppliers.

Indian stocks have opened weak this morning, down over 3%, which is in line with the performance of the US Dow Jones overnight.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:05 AM

Shares rattled by US crude plunge

Ashish Rukhaiyar reports from Mumbai:

The benchmark Sensex lost over 1,000 points during early morning trade as weak global cues on account of negative crude prices and the statement by US President Donald Trump that he will suspend immigration affected investor sentiments.

The 30-share barometer touched a low of 30,634.41, shedding 1,014 points compared to yesterday's close of 31,648.00. At 9:45 AM, the Sensex was trading at 30,837.28, down 810.72 points or 2.56%.

Sensex constituents like ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, TCS and Maruti Suzuki India contributed the maximum to the losses in the first hour of the trading session.

Overall, more than 1,100 stocks were in the red as against 406 that gained. The broader Nifty was at 9,019.85, down 242 points or 2.61%.

The India VIX index was trading more than 4% higher in the morning session.

"Nifty has witnessed resistance near 9400 levels and corrected, we believe the current correction would extend further to drift near to 8950 levels," said Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities.

"Multiple negative news flow from global markets like immigration suspension announced by Mr. Trump, sharp volatility in crude oil prices would put further pressure on markets overall," he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, both Hang Seng and Nikkei were trading over 2% lower with lost other benchmarks also in the red. The overnight Dow Jones lost 2.44%. Meanwhile oil futures rebounded on Tuesday after falling below zero for the first time in history. The NYMEX WTI crude contracts were trading around $1.48 per barrel.

Who may have gotten crushed — or won big — by the historic plunge below $0 a barrel for oil? https://t.co/R00EhxQQfV — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) April 21, 2020

10:00 AM

What is a negative crude future and does it mean anything for consumers?

The price of a barrel of benchmark U.S. oil plunged below $0 a barrel on Monday for the first time in history, a troubling sign of an unprecedented global energy glut as the coronavirus pandemic halts travel and curbs economic activity.

Here is an explanation of what negative crude prices mean in the real world:

What does a negative futures price mean?

The price of a barrel of crude varies based on factors such as supply, demand and quality. Supply of fuel has been far above demand since the coronavirus forced billions of people to stop traveling.

Because of oversupply, storage tanks for WTI are becoming so full it is difficult to find space. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said last week that storage at Cushing, Oklahoma, the heart of the U.S. pipeline network, was about 72% full as of April 10.

9:45 AM

Finance Minister asks PSBs to ensure timely credit to businesses

To prevent companies affected by the lockdown from going bust, the Finance Minister has urged public sector banks to extend credit to help them tide over the crisis.

PTI reports: "With resumption of various business activities from Monday, the finance ministry has asked public sector banks to ensure timely credit to businesses that have been affected due to the COVID-19 related disruptions.

Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had released a set of select business activities that will be allowed from Monday.

In a letter dated April 16, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) wrote to the chairman of State Bank of India and heads of other state-run banks that the timely origination, sanction and disbursement of fund and non-fund based credit is critical for revival of economic activity.

“Therefore, banks are advised to place in the public domain their time bound outreach and processing plans with clear-step timeframes and communicate clear responsibilities and timeframes to all levels for securing sourcing of loan requests and their appraisal, sanction, documentation and disbursement,” the letter read."

Indian firms face prolonged earnings downgrades after lockdown https://t.co/9zhKdytotH — Bloomberg Economics (@economics) April 21, 2020

9:30 AM

U.S. oil prices fall below zero, goes to minus $37.63 per barrel

Traders fled from the expiring May U.S. oil futures contract in a frenzy on Monday, sending the contract into negative territory for the first time in history, as barely any buyers are willing to take delivery of oil barrels because there is no place to put the crude.

May U.S. crude futures plunged to a depth never before seen, settling on the day at minus $37.63 a barrel, a decline of some 305%, or $55.90 a barrel. Prices set a low of negative $40.32.

With demand down 30% worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the main U.S. storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma expected to fill up in a matter of weeks, very few want to be stuck with oil barrels that they have to take delivery on at some point during May.