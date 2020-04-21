COVID-19: Three-tier security system to be set up in Royapuram and Mannady containment zones

The Greater Chennai Police and the Greater Chennai Corporation together will be implementing a three-tier security system in the Royapuram and Mannady containment zones which have the largest number of COVID-19 positive cases till April 20.

According to the police, on Tuesday morning, City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan, GCC Commissioner G. Prakash, Additional Commissioner of Police (North) R. Dhinakaran, and other police officers inspected the containment zones in Royapuram and Mannady.

“We wanted to study the zones to decide on what kind of measures need to be taken. There were some irregularities pertaining to personal distancing in the Mannady grain market ” said a senior police officer.

In a press meet conducted soon after the inspection, Mr. Prakash said that till Monday, the city had recorded a total of 303 COVID-19 positive cases and out of these, 92 cases were reported in the Royapuram zone alone. Out of the 92 cases, close to 60 cases were concentrated in four to five wards. “After this analysis the GCC and the city police decided to take steps to increase security measures in the containment zones,” said Mr. Prakash.

Police said in that in the core area the residents will not be allowed to come out and steps will be taken to ensure that essential commodities are provided to them. At the next level, people can come out for basic needs and outsiders will not be allowed. At final level, vehicle diversions will take place.

Since goods from the wholesale market in Mannady are supplied to different parts of the State, a meeting will be held with the traders associations on Tuesday evening. “This is to see what kind of protective mechanisms can be put in place in the locality without affecting trade. The plans will be implemented from Wednesday and by doing this, we hope that the spurt can be contained,” said a police officer.

Goondas Act against those who prevent burial/cremation of COVID-19 victims

The City Police Commissioner said that 21 persons have been arrested and remanded for rioting and attempt to murder while opposing the burial of Dr. Simon Hercules, who died of COVID-19 on Sunday night.

“We are searching for a few more persons involved in this incident and all of them will be booked under the Goondas Act. The Corporation and health officials are following WHO guidelines and experts have assured us that the virus will not spread due to burial/cremation of COVID-19 victims. If people continue opposing this, we will take strict action,” Mr. Viswanathan warned.

Mr. Viswanathan added that everybody should understand the seriousness of the issue and be disciplined enough not to step out. “Experience from other countries has taught us that only if we fight together can we can we win this virus. So all residents should follow the advise of the GCC and Health Department,” he added.