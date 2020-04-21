International

Coronavirus | Global death toll tops 170,000

An Iraqi medic takes a nasal swab from a woman in Iraq’s central city of Najaf during the nationwide lock down to stem the spread of coronavirus.

An Iraqi medic takes a nasal swab from a woman in Iraq’s central city of Najaf during the nationwide lock down to stem the spread of coronavirus.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 170,000 people globally, close to two thirds of them in hardest-hit Europe, according to an AFP tally on Tuesday.

In total, 170,226 people have died from the virus around the world, including 106,737 in Europe. With 42,364 deaths, the United States has the highest mortality rate, followed by Italy with 24,114 fatalities and Spain's 21,282. France has 20,265 deaths and Britain 16,509.

There are 2,483,086 recorded cases around the world, though the number of actual infections is believed to be higher since many countries are only testing the most serious cases.

The figures have been compiled by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

