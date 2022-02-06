Top news of the day: Charanjit Singh Channi is Cong. CM candidate in Punjab; Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, known by the affectionate moniker ‘Nightingale of India’, passed away on Sunday aged 92, said medical sources. She passed away at 8.12 a.m. after suffering a multiple-organ failure on Saturday night. Confirming her death, Breach Candy Hospital CEO N. Santhanam attributed the iconic singer’s death to post-COVID-19 complications.

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022): The singer who consistently struck that divine 'sur' | Lata Mangeshkar: The Nightingale of Bollywood | In Photos | Lata Mangeshkar — her voice worked for any one, any situation and any era | Lata Mangeshkar: A voice for every emotion | Lata Mangeshkar Live Updates: February 6, 2022 | Lata Mangeshkar and her love for cricket | When Nightangle of India rescued BCCI post 83 World Cup win

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 6 said Charanjit Singh Channi is the Chief Minister candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab.

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday relaxed rules regarding public meetings for the ongoing five State Assembly polls, allowing attendance of up to 50% of the capacity of an indoor venue an 30% of an open ground.

Three Pakistani intruders were gunned down on Sunday by the BSF as it scuttled a major narcotic smuggling attempt and recovered 36 kgs heroin worth crores of rupees along the International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the coronavirus pandemic hampered development works in Uttar Pradesh and if voted to power, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will put the State on the path of recovery. Addressing voters in Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr, days before the first phase of the State Assembly polls, Mr. Modi said the people of Uttar Pradesh have decided that development will be the biggest issue in the upcoming elections.

The Election Commission has issued a notice to the Uttarakhand BJP for alleged violation of the model code and asked it to reply within 24 hours for tweeting a morphed image of former Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat, in which he has been shown as a Muslim cleric.

A 5-year-old boy who was trapped for four days in a deep well in Morocco has died, the royal palace said Saturday. Moroccan King Mohammed VI expressed his condolences to the boy’s parents in a statement released by the palace.

Hundreds of U.S elite troops were expected to arrive in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine on Sunday on President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The airborne infantry troops of the 82nd Airborne Division were expected at at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport. Their commander is Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, who was the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan Aug. 30.

The question whether the state can use 'national security' as a ground to limit judicial scrutiny has come up for scrutiny again in the MediaOne TV channel case barely weeks after the Supreme Court, in its Pegasus case order, observed that the Centre cannot expect a ‘free pass’ from the courts as soon as it raises the ‘spectre of national security’.

Indian spin duo Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar ran through a listless West Indies line-up to bundle them out for a meagre 176 in the first ODI here on Sunday which also happens to be country's 1000th game in this format. Chahal (4/49 in 9.5 overs) and Sundar (3/30 in 9 overs) wreaked havoc on slow track as the West Indies batters made a beeline to the pavilion, save Jason Holder (57; 4x6) and Fabian Allen (29), whose 78-run stand for the eighth-wicket helped the team go past the 160-run mark.

Hours before former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is slated to announce the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly election on February 6, party’s former State president Sunil Jakhar has announced his quitting from active electoral politics.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday instructed the five poll-bound States to provide “adequate security cover” to star campaigners of political parties after Lok Sabha MP and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi was attacked on his way back to Delhi from campaigning in western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

North Korea has continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programs including its capability to produce nuclear fissile materials in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, U.N. experts said in a new report.