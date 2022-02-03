Shots fired at Asaduddin Owaisi’s car in Meerut; one arrested

AIMIM leader says Election Commission must order probe.

Two persons fired bullets at the vehicle of AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday near a toll plaza while he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in western Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

The MP said he was safe but at least two bullets hit his vehicle. Mr. Owaisi tweeted a picture of his car with two bullet holes near the mudguard. He stated that the Election Commission must order a probe.

The Hapur police, under whose jurisdiction the incident happened at the Chhajarshi toll plaza in Pilkhuwa, said they arrested one suspect. The weapon used in the firing was also recovered, said SP Hapur Deepak Bhuker. Two persons were involved in the incident, he said, adding that teams had been formed to nab the second suspect.The arrested person was identified as Sachin, a resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar, said ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar. He was apprehended on the basis of video footage, he said.Sachin was being questioned to find out the motive and involvement of others, he said.Mr. Owaisi said a convoy of four vehicles with him and other AIMIM leaders travelling in had reached the toll plaza when he heard gunshots. He says three-four rounds were fired by the miscreants.One of the suspects who wore a “red hoodie” was hit by a car in the convoy following which he was apprehended, said the leader. The second suspect, who wore a white jacket, also fired at the two other vehicles in the convoy before fleeing, said Mr. Owaisi.He says he left for Delhi in another car.The AIMIM leader, who is hoping to make inroads in U.P. this election, demanded that the Election Commission order an independent probe of the incident.“Who are behind this and who are these people. Why did this attack happen,” he said.Mr. Owaisi also said it was the responsibility of the Central government and the U.P. governments, both run by the BJP, to carry out an independent probe.“How is it that they can fire four rounds at a sitting MP at a toll gate,” Mr. Owaisi asked, while talking to reporters after the incident.