Lata Mangeshkar Live Updates | Centre announces two-day national mourning, State funeral for Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022. The 92-year-old singer who was awarded Bharat Ratna was hospitalized for past 29 days at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

Here are the latest updates:

Unforgettable songs of Lata Mangeshkar

There may not be a moment when somebody, somewhere, is not listening to a song sung by Lata Mangeshkar. No singer had captured the imagination of an entire nation like she had.

She was nearly always the first choice for the composer even otherwise.

Here is rewinding to some of the unforgettable songs by India's favourite voice:

10.52 a.m.

"India has lost its voice in the death of Lata ji": Vice President Naidu

I am extremely saddened by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the Nightingale of Indian Cinema and legendary singer. India has lost its voice in the death of Lata ji, who has enthralled music lovers in India & across the globe with her mellifluous & sublime voice for many decades. pic.twitter.com/C9m3PfexyP — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 6, 2022

Obituary | Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022): The singer who consistently struck that divine 'sur'

The nation of more than a billion lost its most popular voice, as Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022) transcended to the heavenly stage on Saturday. More than just a name, over the years, the Bharat Ratna became an adjective, an emotion that got so deeply ingrained in the Indian consciousness that her voice became the benchmark of excellence and purity.

Usually, film personalities have fans, Lata has devotees for if the melody is the link that connects man to almighty, Lata consistently struck that divine sur.

10.46 a.m.

Lata Mangeshkar "gave us solace when we were sad": Shabana Azmi

Lataji ..our national treasure no more ..her voice lit up our lives , gave us solace when we were sad , gave strength when we were low..Thank you Lataji and RIP pic.twitter.com/Z2yLedcNdw — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 6, 2022

10.43 a.m.

"End of a musical era" says Maharashtra CM Thackeray

Announcing State honours for the last rites of singer Lata Mangeshkar Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said, "Demise of Lata didi is an end of a musical era. She may not be with us in physical form from now on, but she will remain with us forever through her melodious voice."

"Lata didi was a melodious dream not only to the Indian musical world but to the world music. Her demise has disrupted that dream. A divine voice is no more with us. She enriched all of us through her angelic voice. It is hard to imagine that she isn't with us anymore. But her songs will remain with us till the end of time," Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar said.

When Lata Mangeshkar moved Nehru to tears

Lata Mangeshkar had famously sung the song 'Ae mere watan ke logon; in the presence of Nehru on the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, on January 27, 1963.

10.37 a.m.

"Her golden voice is immortal": Rahul Gandhi

Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades.

Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.



My condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/Oi6Wb2134M — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 6, 2022

10.32 a.m.

"She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled": PM Modi on Lata Mangeshkar's death

I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

10.28 a.m.

Centre announces two-day national mourning

Government announced two-day national mourning on the passing of Lata Mangeshkar. Flag to fly at half mast, and State Funeral for Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar: The Nightingale of Bollywood

In Pictures: Lata Mangeshkar, the nightingale of Bollywood.

10.14 a.m.

"Thank you for all the music and the memories": Virat Kohli

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 6, 2022

When the south got a taste of her music

Lata’s debut in Tamil was as early as in 1956. With the film Vana Ratham, ardent fans in this part of the country got an opportunity to listen to the legend croon a couple of songs in their native tongue. This was, in many ways, her Tamil debut.

10.03 a.m.

"Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me": President Kovind

Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable. pic.twitter.com/rUNQq1RnAp — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 6, 2022

9.43 a.m.

Nitin Gadkari condoles Lata Mangeshkar's death

देश की शान और संगीत जगत की शिरमोर स्वर कोकिला भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर जी का निधन बहुत ही दुखद है। पुण्यात्मा को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। उनका जाना देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। वे सभी संगीत साधकों के लिए सदैव प्रेरणा थी। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar, legendary singer, dies at 92

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6 at a hospital in Mumbai, her sister Usha Mangeshkar said.

"She is no more. She died in the morning," Usha Mangeshkar, the singer's younger sister, told PTI.