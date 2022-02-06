Other States

Three Pakistan narcotic smugglers shot dead along IB in J&K’s Samba

Three Pakistani narcotic smugglers were gunned down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Sunday, a senior official said.

Thirty-six packets of heroin were recovered from them.

Deputy Inspector General of BSF, S.P.S. Sandhu told PTI that the movement of the smugglers was picked up by the border guards around 2:30 am.

The Pakistani narcotic smugglers were killed in the subsequent firing and 36 packets of drugs, suspected to be containing heroin, were recovered from the scene.

The search operation in the area was in progress when last reports came in, the officer said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 6, 2022 8:47:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/three-pakistan-narcotic-smugglers-shot-dead-along-ib-in-jks-samba/article38387349.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY