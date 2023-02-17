February 17, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

Survey at BBC offices revealed multiple irregularities, says I-T Department

The Income-Tax Department on February 17 alleged that its survey at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation revealed multiple irregularities, including non-payment of tax on certain remittances that were not disclosed as income in India. Stating that the survey action was carried out under Section 133A of the Income-Tax Act, the agency said it revealed that despite substantial consumption of content in various Indian languages (apart from English), the income/profits shown by various group entities was not commensurate with the scale of operations in India.

Adani-Hindenburg row | SC refuses to accept Centre’s suggestion of names for expert committee

The Supreme Court, on February 17 categorically refused to accept the government’s suggestion of names of members in the expert committee proposed to examine the regulatory framework and available regime in the backdrop of the Adani-Hindenburg case. Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud-led Bench said it does not want to receive any names from the government in a sealed cover. “We will select the experts and maintain full transparency. If we take names from the government, it would amount to a government constituted committee. There has to be full public confidence in the committee,” the CJI said.

Government bans Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force for terror acts

The Centre on February 17 banned the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force, which has been formed with cadres from terrorist organisations such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. According to a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry, the JKGF has been involved in infiltration bids, narcotics and weapon smuggling, carrying out terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, and regularly issuing threats to security forces. The MHA also declared Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, currently based in Pakistan and affiliated to Babbar Khalsa International, as a terrorist.

Delhi Mayoral polls | Supreme Court directs nominated members cannot vote in election

The Supreme Court on February 17 directed that nominated members do not have the right to vote in the elections for Delhi Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Members of the six standing committees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The notice for the first Meeting of the MCD will be issued in 24 hours. The date of the elections for Mayor will be mentioned in the notice. The court also said that the Mayor will be elected first. The elected Mayor will then preside over the elections of the Deputy Mayor and the Members of the Standing Committees. The nominated members will not have the right to vote in the elections of the Deputy Mayor and Members of the Standing Committees.

Supreme Court to consider listing of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on February 17 yet again assured that he will “take a call” about listing petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which deprived Jammu and Kashmir of its special privileges and led to the bifurcation of the State in 2019. The case was orally mentioned for early listing by petitioners. It had similarly been mentioned on December 14 last year. At the time, the CJI had assured the petitioners with the words “I will examine and give a date”.

Actor Dileep sexual assault case | SC directs trial court to speed up recording of testimonies

The Supreme Court on February 17 directed a trial court in Kerala to expeditiously proceed with the recording of the testimonies of 32 witnesses left in a sexual assault case in which Malayalam actor Dileep is an accused, while the survivor described the offence allegedly committed on her as “gruesome”. A Bench led by Justice J.K. Maheshwari listed the case on March 24.

Thackeray-Shinde row | Supreme Court to decide later on referring pleas to 7-judge Bench

The Supreme Court on February 17 decided to hear the merits of a bitter political battle between rivals, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, for control over Shiv Sena and not digress from the factual aspects of the dispute for now by referring to a seven-judge Bench a legal question based on a 2016 judgment. During the hearing of the case, Mr. Thackeray’s camp had questioned the correctness of a legal principle laid down by a Constitution Bench in Nabam Rebia case in 2016 that a Speaker facing a notice of resolution for his removal cannot decide disqualification proceedings against legislators under the anti-defection law (Tenth Schedule) without first clearing his name.

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw selfie row | Woman social media influencer sent to police custody

A Mumbai court on February 17 remanded social media influencer Sapna Gill in police custody till February 20 for allegedly manhandling Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and attacking his car following a row over clicking of selfies. The incident had taken place early Wednesday morning outside a luxury hotel in suburban Santacruz following an argument between Shaw and the social media influencer and her male friend after the player refused to click selfies with her. Gill was arrested on Thursday evening, while cases were also registered against her friend Shobhit Thakur and six others for alleged rioting and extortion.

China top tech dealmaker Bao Fan goes missing amid graft crackdown

Shares of the company that operates one of China’s top investment banks, China Renaissance, plunged on February 17 after the firm said it had lost touch with its founder Bao Fan, one of the country’s most high-profile bankers and a top tech-sector dealmaker. China Renaissance Holdings said in a filing to Hong Kong’s stock exchange on Thursday that it had been unable to contact Bao, who has worked on major deals including e-commerce company JD.com’s $2 billion initial public offering and the public listing of short video platform Kuaishou in Hong Kong.

New Zealand cyclone fatalities reach 8; more deaths feared

The death toll from New Zealand’s cyclone reached eight on February 17 with more than 4,500 people still unaccounted for four days after the nation’s most destructive weather event in decades brought widespread flooding, landslides and power outages, the prime minister said. Cyclone Gabrielle struck the country’s north on Monday and the level of damage has been compared to Cyclone Bola in 1988. That storm was the most destructive on record to hit the nation of 5 million people.

U.N. to cut food aid for Rohingya refugees, citing fund shortfall

The United Nations plans to slash food aid to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, blaming a funding shortfall for cuts that agencies warned on February 17 would deepen food insecurity and malnutrition in the world’s largest refugee settlement. The World Food Program (WFP) said it would reduce the value of its food assistance to $10 per person from $12 starting next month. Donor budgets have been stretched by the pandemic, economic downturn and crises across the globe. The WFP appealed for $125 million in urgent funding, warning of “immense and long-lasting” repercussions on food security and nutrition in camps rife with malnutrition, where more than a third of children are stunted and underweight.

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns amid sting controversy

BCCI’s chairman of selection committee Chetan Sharma resigned from his post early on February 17. He sent his resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah who has reportedly accepted it. The resignation comes amid a controversial sting operation conducted by Zee News which showed Mr. Sharma revealing classified selection matters. “Yes, Chetan has tendered his resignation to BCCI secretary Jay Shah and his resignation has been accepted. His position had become untenable after the sting operation. He resigned voluntarily and wasn’t asked to resign,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.