Government bans Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force for terror acts

The outfit has been using various social media platforms to incite the people of Jammu and Kashmir to join terrorist outfits against India.

February 17, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Photo used for representation purpose only.

The Centre on February 17, 2023 banned the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF), which has been formed with cadres from terrorist organisations such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

According to a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry, the JKGF has been involved in infiltration bids, narcotics and weapon smuggling, carrying out terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, and regularly issuing threats to security forces.

Also read:PAFF, a proxy of JeM, declared a terrorist organisation

The outfit has also been using various social media platforms to incite the people of Jammu and Kashmir to join terrorist outfits against India.

In exercise of the powers conferred by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the JKGF has been designated as a terror group, the notification stated.

