Delhi Mayoral polls | In a big win for AAP, Supreme Court directs nominated members cannot vote in election

The notice for the first Meeting of the MCD will be issued in 24 hours in which the date of the elections for Mayor will be mentioned.

February 17, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
AAP workers staging a protest demonstration against the BJP for the distruption in MCD Mayor Election outside BJP Headquarters in New Delhi on February 07, 2023.

AAP workers staging a protest demonstration against the BJP for the distruption in MCD Mayor Election outside BJP Headquarters in New Delhi on February 07, 2023. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Supreme Court on Friday directed that nominated members do not have the right to vote in the elections for Delhi Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Members of the six standing committees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The notice for the first Meeting of the MCD will be issued in 24 hours. The date of the elections for Mayor will be mentioned in the notice.

The SC said that the Mayor will be elected first. The elected Mayor will then preside over the elections of the Deputy Mayor and the Members of the Standing Committees. The nominated members will not have the right to vote in the elections of the Deputy Mayor and Members of the Standing Committees.

The Supreme Court verdict is a win for the Aam Aadmi Party.

Earlier this month, the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud had remarked that the Constitution does not allow nominated members of a municipality the right to vote in meetings.

The Delhi MCD elections were held on December 4, 2022, but subsequent polls for the offices of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and members of the Standing Committees were stalled thrice.

