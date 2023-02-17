Cricketer Prithvi Shaw selfie row: woman social media influencer sent to police custody

February 17, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - Mumbai

A court here on Friday remanded social media influencer Sapna Gill in police custody till February 20 for allegedly manhandling Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and attacking his car following a row over clicking of selfies.

The incident had taken place early Wednesday morning outside a luxury hotel in suburban Santacruz following an argument between Shaw and the social media influencer and her male friend after the player refused to click selfies with her.

Gill was arrested on Thursday evening, while cases were also registered against her friend Shobhit Thakur and six others for alleged rioting and extortion.

As per the complaint, Thakur and Gill approached Shaw for a selfie at the hotel. Initially, the cricketer obliged. But they insisted on clicking more selfies, a demand that Shaw turned down. After that, Gill and Thakur allegedly started arguing and misbehaving with him.

The complaint also said that both of them (Gill and Thakur) were in an inebriated condition.