Top news of the day: COVID-19 vaccine in next few weeks, Narendra Modi tells all-party meeting; India issues démarche over Canadian PM’s remarks on farmer protests, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

An app, “Covin”, would allow people to know exactly what was the stock of vaccine available, the Prime Minister said.

The Ministry of External Affairs is organising the visit of Ambassadors and High Commissioners to familiarise the foreign envoys about some key research and development activities being done by the country, an official release said.

“The Canadian High Commissioner was ...informed that comments by the Canadian Prime Minister, some Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament on issues relating to Indian farmers constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs. Such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Dilli Chalo | We want complete rollback the three agri laws: Samyukt Kisan Morcha

Samyukt Kisan Morcha gives a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8 if their demands are not met.

Father Swamy, 83, filed three fresh applications on December 4 seeking a direction to the National Investigation Agency to return his bag (seized by it at the time of his arrest), a clone copy of his hard disk (seized by it) and a direction to not transfer him from Taloja jail.

Cyclone Burevi lost its intensity and became a deep depression.

Hyderabad civic poll results | TRS leads, MIM not far behind, improved showing by BJP

Counting of votes in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections kicked off on December 4 amidst tight security. The poll, which saw fierce campaigning by the ruling TRS, BJP and AIMIM, saw a voter turnout of 46.55%.

Media reports described the Marshals’ injuries as non-life threatening.

The RBI has also projected the ongoing GDP contraction to narrow to 7.5% this fiscal with the economy returning to growth of 0.1% in Q3 and expanding 0.7% in Q4 of FY21.

Employees at the Bessemer facility filed a petition last month with the National Labor Relations Board saying they want to hold an election on forming a union to represent the 1,500 full and part-time workers at the so-called fulfillment centre.

While Jadeja smashed an unbeaten 44 off 23 balls to propel India to 161 for 7, his head injury turned out to be a blessing in disguise with India unleashing Chahal (3/25 in 4 overs) on an Australian side caught completely off-guard. The hosts could manage only 150 for 7 in 20 overs.