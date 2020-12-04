Aus vs Ind first T20I | Australia opts to field against India

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl in the first T20 International against India here on Friday.
For India, Thangarasu Natarajan is making his debut. Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested as part of the team’s workload management.
Teams:
India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan.
Australia: D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
